Enhanced Trade Management Software Solutions to benefit Trading Market Globally in Coming years

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 8, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) has announced the inclusion of a new market research study to its comprehensive collection of research reports. The 113-page research study, titled Global Trade Management Software Market Research Report 2016, is an in-depth analysis of the industry size, share and structure. Geographically, the global market has been segmented into several key regions including North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. The market share, demand, consumption, growth rate and size of each regional segment in the forecast period of 2011 to 2021 have been discussed in the research report to offer a clear picture of the market.



In the report, introduction to the Global trade management market overview is given which describes that it is a software solutions which support logistics management, financial information and regulatory compliance relating to the import and export processes in an organization. With nearly 30% of the world's gross domestic product currently crossing borders, so it is clear that global trade is an integral and growing part of business. In this case, the trade management process helps in increasing productivity & enables real-time access to different supply chain components and upsurges visibility across the entire organization. These solutions also help to modernize & automate business processes and enable businesses to determine their total landed cost.



Further the market has been segmented on the basis of product types and applications. By product types it can be divided into;



Global Trade Visibility

Trade Financing and Financial Settlement

Customs and Regulatory Compliance

Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management



The report considers revenue generated from sales of trade management software related services to companies that are involved in the export and import of goods. According to the geographical analysis, North America is the key revenue generator owing to rapidly changing global trade regulations and the need for visibility of the entire supply chain.





Further, on the basis of application it is segmented into:



Automotive

Electronic and IT

Agriculture

Oil & gas

Food

Chemical

Healthcare

Airlines

Retail and others



Top manufacturers highlighted in the report are- SPA, Amber Road, Oracle, PRECISION, Thomson Reuters, LZSOFT, AUTOMIS, Integration Point, Aptean, TechTarget, TradePerformance, MPSOFT, Dingjie and Ruima. Marketing strategy analysis of these key players along with company basic information, manufacturing base are mentioned in detail.



Some GTM systems also are adding tools that can help coordinate the physical flow of goods, provide visibility to inventory & products, check whether certain materials qualify for superior treatment under a trade agreement and help with settlement processes. Additionally, trade management software manufacturing cost analysis, industrial Chain, sourcing strategy as well as downstream buyers are also analyzed.









