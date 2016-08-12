Must-Haves on Your Holiday Gift List that will Inspire Her Today and Everyday

Give the holiday gift that will inspire her today and everyday. Baubelle announces inspirational collections, âShe Believedâ, âLove the Life you Liveâ and âBe Thankfulâ bracelets. Plated in 18K gold, the bangles are expandable, stackable and are available in gold, rose gold and white gold.

(firmenpresse) - Baubelle, an inspirational jewelry company based in Wyoming has unveiled three new lines of stunning bracelets that carry messages of inspiration for women everywhere.



Created by founder and designer Sarah Evren, each inspirational bracelet is plated in 18k gold, white gold or rose gold. In addition, Baubelle jewelry is hypoallergenic, and designed to be expandable to fit various wrist sizes and is durable enough for everyday wear.



Engraved with beautiful messages, the message of empowerment has never looked so good.



ÂÂOur mission was to create beautiful jewelry that also inspires, and our messages were chosen carefully to embrace inner confidence, mindfulness and love. The bracelets are ideal as a treat for yourself or as a timeless gift for someone very specialÂÂ said Sarah.



ÂÂI wanted to give women the opportunity to wear fine quality fashion jewelry without the fine jewelry priceÂÂ she added.



The three messages conveyed through a collection of stunning bracelets, include:



ÂÂ[She believed she could so she did](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M9DEKVN)ÂÂ



The Believe bracelet is made to capture empowerment, inspiring women of all ages to never give up, despite facing a world of relentless challenges. Representing strength, power and beauty, this elegant, stackable piece is a strong reminder of self-belief, inner strength and beauty, no matter what the wearer may be going through or trying to accomplish.



ÂÂ[Love the life you live](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054), [live the life you love](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG3054)ÂÂ



Celebrating the most beautiful gift of all ÂÂ life, this stunning bracelet carries a message of mindfulness. The Love Life expandable bangle bracelet is a daily inspiration and reminder to live life to the fullest.



ÂÂ[Be Thankful Bracelet](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N3TN6XH)ÂÂ



A truly simple and beautiful message, the ÂÂBeÂÂ piece is a double charm bangle bracelet, inscribed with a number of inspiring words; thankful, brave, happy, kind, true, compassionate and strong. Overall, this stackable and expandable bracelet promotes a message of positivity.





The Baubelle mission is to make women feel unique, empowered, special and adored, with even the brandÂÂs logo ÂÂ a butterfly created from two hearts ÂÂ symbolizing how its jewelry aims to speak to women in a way that is beautiful, delicate and strong.



With the festive giving season upon us, a Baubelle bracelet is the perfect gift, with each message being easily transferable to the relationship between both the giver and receiver. Each bracelet is beautifully packaged in a signature turquoise and gold slide-out gift box.



Each bracelet comes with a 1-year warranty, is tarnish free and rust proof.



Sarah states that those interested can learn more about the bracelets by visiting the company's official Amazon seller's page or visit Baubelle on their website to learn more about the inspiration behind the bracelet collections.



To shop the collection and for BaubelleÂÂs special promotional pricing, visit Amazon USA.





