Dusolo Extends Convertible Loan to December 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of an extension of its convertible loan agreement with Tembo Capital Mining Fund LP ("Tembo") announced on October 1, 2015 (the "Loan Agreement"). Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, Tembo advanced $750,000 (the "Loan") to the Company, which was originally due on September 30, 2016, and had an interest rate of 10%, and an establishment fee of 5%. The maturity date of the Loan has been extended to December 7, 2017. The interest rate of 10% is maintained in respect of the extended loan, and a further 5% establishment fee is payable in respect of the 12-month extension. Accrued interest and the original establishment fee have been capitalised and added to the principal amount of the Loan, bringing it to $876,267.

Tembo may, at any time, convert the Loan and all interest and fees accruing thereunder into Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Conversion Price"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.065 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance to the Lender. Formerly, the conversion price was $0.10 per share and $0.15 per whole warrant, but under the terms of the extended loan, this has been reduced to $0.05 per common share and $0.065 per whole warrant. Tembo, which holds approximately 37% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, has also been granted certain information and anti-dilution rights in connection with the extension of the Loan.

In addition, as the revised Loan Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX-V, Tembo has granted the Company an extension of the maturity date of the original Loan until the earlier of (i) TSX-V approval of the Loan Agreement and (ii) December 14, 2016.

ABOUT DUSOLO

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. is focused on developing a fully integrated process to produce and sell phosphate based fertilizers within the Cerrado region of Brazil as part of a nationwide effort to increase domestically sourced fertilizers and achieve agricultural self-sufficiency.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of DuSolo which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at . The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DuSolo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

