Efftec International Inc. Announces Quarterly Results, Raises Forecast for Next Fiscal Quarter

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Efftec International, Inc. (OTC: EFFI). The Company announced that revenues for the third quarter of 2016 were $141,225 with a gross profit of 14,200, versus no revenue or profit in the same quarter a year earlier. In addition, the balance sheet has been improved dramatically as assets increased due to our recent acquisitions.

Management is increasing its internal estimates for both revenues and earnings based on stronger than expected sales of its core lighting and nutrient lines and synergies created by its acquisitions. The Company expects to be cash flow positive and will only seek non-dilutive financing to spur future growth outside its core business.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we made during the quarter ending Sept 30. Our balance sheet is improving along with our P&L and we believe that 2017 will be a year of strong organic growth. We expect to provide additional updates regarding our recent acquisitions growth strategy in the near future," stated Jack Morris, Efftec International CEO.

(OTC: EFFI)

For more information please contact:

Efftec International, Inc.

(888)-420-4213

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 511650

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Efftec International, Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease