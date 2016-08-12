MobilTron seminar 2016

"The intelligent mobile working machine: sensors - situation - safety" / 1-2 February at Dorint Kongresshotel Mannheim

(PresseBox) - Mobile machines of tomorrow will perceive their surroundings more and more, at the same time react even more independently, consistently providing more data as well as access information in the cloud. The topics ?monitoring surroundings? and ?situation awareness? will become increasingly more relevant and therefore, important. The machines require appropriate sensors and a quick network. Computer architectures are necessary to process the data. Of course data safety may not be neglected. Not only on the servers and during communication but also in the embedded systems. Appropriate concepts and solutions are in demand.

This seminar offers the opportunity to listen to experts, to digest and weigh, and most importantly to discuss the effects.

All German presentations will be simultaneously translated into English by a qualified translator.

The MobilTron seminar is organized by Sensor-Technik Wiedemann GmbH (STW) and takes place February, 1 and 2, 2017 in Mannheim. The conference is aimed at developers, designers, project managers, innovation managers and planners looking to the future development and redesign of mobile machines.

For more details visit our homepage www.sensor-technik.de/en.





