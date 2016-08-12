Culver City Affordable Bankruptcy Expert Stops Home Foreclosure in Seconds

Getting a fresh start from unforeseen financial calamity is what bankruptcy law is designed to address. Homeowners may not be aware of the various options to protect their home. A free consultation and action can stop foreclosure in its tracks.

(firmenpresse) - [Stop Home Foreclosure In Seconds](http://arichterlaw.com/cred.html). People facing foreclosure due to unforeseen financial problems are afforded legal protection under California state law. If their economic fortunes have changed because of illness and the piling up of medical bills, loss of job and income, lender foreclosure can be stopped in seconds.



Homeowners are advised take advantage of a free consultation to determine the best solutions from the Law Offices of Axel Richter. Mr. Richter has several state-of-the-art elements to the Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 Bankruptcy protection, benefiting old and existing customers alike.



Many do not know what bankruptcy protection provides. It does include a fresh start to guard against the home.



Specifically, Mr. RichterÂÂs service can stop a mortgage lender ability to foreclose almost instantly, allowing a debtor to get back on their financial footing once again. The Law Offices of Axel Richter has been able to do this through sophisticated software connected to the bankruptcy system of Los Angeles County. Attorney Richter provides court appearances as well on the client's behalf.



To take full advantage of a free consultation to saving and protecting the home, wipe out debt and get a fresh start, click on the link below for full details.



[The Law Offices of Axel Richter](http://arichterlaw.com/)



Law Offices of Axel Richter is pleased to provide these benefits in choosing the correct BK chapter filing, whether it be Chapter 7 or Chapter 13. His firm is "not a do it yourself" but rather a one-on-one consultation to guide everyone through the legal maze of bankruptcy law.



Mr. Richter is one of the few attorneys in the industry who will listen to a prospect client, analyze their situation and explain the best options.



A former Client at Law Offices of Axel Richter said: "When you are in financial stress you need a legal expert to guide you through the maze of options to make the correct decision."





The Law Offices of Axel Richter provides a free initial cost consultation for an in-depth assessment.



Helping clients in bankruptcy law for over 11 years and an attorney for over 32 years, Mr. Richter strives to provide quality and integrity by exploring every legal option of bankruptcy laws, the legal protection under California bankruptcy law. Interested parties seeking immediate consultation are encouraged to call toll free, 888-302-0069, to directly speak to Mr. Richter seven days a week.



Saving a home through bankruptcy protection is one of the most important decisions one will ever make.





http://arichterlaw.com/index.html



Law Offices of Axel Richter

http://arichterlaw.com/index.html

