Star Micronics and Payleven partner to provide Londons licensed taxi drivers with TfL-approved All-in-One Payment Bundle

(firmenpresse) - High Wycombe, UK, 8 December 2016 International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics is pleased to announce that its SM-L200 mobile printer has been selected by Payleven to provide Londons licensed taxi drivers with a TfL-approved all-in-one payment bundle. Following the requirement for taxi drivers to accept card and contactless payments as well as provide receipts for those payments upon request, Payleven has partnered with Star to provide the following bundle that is compatible with TX taxi models:

 Contactless and Chip & PIN card reader
 Star SM-L200 Bluetooth receipt printer
 Card reader mount for passenger compartment
 Printer mount for driver compartment
 Power converter for printer
 20 receipt rolls

The Payleven solution offers an easy to install bundle that accepts all credit and debit cards. To provide receipts, the compact lightweight SM-L200 Bluetooth printer from Star offers a high print speed, LCD display and 1.2m drop test capability. Its low power usage and ability to auto pair with multiple Apple iOS and Android devices are key features of the SM-L200.

As Annette Tarlton, Marketing Director, Star Micronics EMEA, states: Star is delighted to be working with Payleven to provide Londons licensed taxi drivers with a reliable and cost effective all-in-one payment bundle.



Background Information on Star Micronics
Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com/taxi or contact:
Annette Tarlton
Marketing Director
Star Micronics EMEA
Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111
Email: Atarlton(at)Star-EMEA.com

Claire Smith
PR Manager
Star Micronics EMEA
Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111
Email: Csmith(at)Star-EMEA.com



