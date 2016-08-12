Champion Safe Co. Announces New 72,900 Sq. Ft. Gun Safe Manufacturing Facility

(firmenpresse) - Currently under construction is a new manufacturing plant for Champion Safe Co. in Provo, Utah located at 2813 S. Sierra Vista Way. Just a short drive up State Street from their current building, this 72,900+ sq. ft. facility will be headquarters for a project that has been ten years in the making. Securing the land, obtaining permits and inclement weather have all been hurdles which Ray Crosby, owner of Champion Safe Co., has had to overcome in its construction. We will now have a manufacturing facility that truly represents the quality of gun safes that we produce.



The larger plant will help to improve the workflow and construction of Americas finest gun safes. Efficiency is key when building a gun safe that requires many individual parts all working together to attain not only a high degree of quality but also a product that needs to meet the rigors of everyday use. Every safe that leaves this facility has a lifetime guarantee on materials and workmanship.



Earlier in the year Champion redesigned its leading gun safes by adding an arched doorway and a new Delta Force door edge that has improved the overall strength of the safe. These features are now found on the Crown and Triumph lines and will soon be available on the Trophy Series as well. They also thickened the door steel on many of their other models and improved the integrity and safety of the gun safes while keeping the price low. Champion has always and will continue to own the plants that build their safes and will never import from China. They stand by their slogan, Built Up to a Standard, Not Down to a Price.



A larger outlet store will also be housed at the new facility where consumers can see and purchase new, used and scratch & dent safes at a reasonable cost. Champion safes not only cater to the gun collector or enthusiast but also feature executive interiors that are useful for home or office use in locations where a gun safe is not needed. They also offer a line of home safes that have wooden drawers on metal glides for a quality finish that protects your jewelry and coin collections.





Gun safety is always important in any home. Champion Safe Co. strives to build a quality gun safe that protects you and your family for a lifetime.



About Champion Safe Co.



Champion Safe Co. has three lines of gun safes, all built to be the most secure, highest quality gun safes found in America. Champion still builds gun safes the old-fashioned way  heavy and tough with thick American-made high-strength steel! Our Champion gun safes are built up to a standard, not down to a price. Learn more about all three lines - Superior , Champion , and Safe Guard today!



