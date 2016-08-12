Jansen Display introduces a new range of LED Window Displays

Jansen Display has just introduced its brand new range of LED window displays designed to wow your customers.

(firmenpresse) - Jansen Display has just introduced its brand new range of LED window displays designed to wow your customers. These displays enable you to brighten up your posters and advertising with ultra-bright LED light panels which are practically maintenance free.



Jansen says that its confident about the launch of its LED light panels. The light panels themselves are stunning, and do not require any maintenance, a bonus for busy people who do not want to worry about constantly having to replace lamps and tubes. The new range includes wall-mounted, suspended displays and free-standing units, designed to meet the different needs of customers. In addition, theres an option for customers to have custom built displays, giving Jansen Display the ability to adapt its displays to practically any situation.



Attention Grabbing



The primary purpose of the LED displays on offer at https://www.jansen-display.co.uk is to be as eye-catching as possible. The displays emit an ultra-bright, ice-white glow, designed to grab the attention of passers-by. According to the company, its the perfect way to emphasise a particular product in a way that is attractive to customers. The panels are elegant offering uniform illumination, meaning they are the perfect accompaniment for retail establishments, banks, hairdressers, restaurants and offices. They have also been extensively used by estate agents as a backdrop to images of residential properties that are on sale.



The New Range



The new range of LED displays from Jansen Display, a manufacturer for over twenty years and Europe's leading supplier of Point Of Sale (POS) displays, is designed around standard poster sizes. Customers have a choice of A4, A3, A2, and A1 LED backlit panels so that their window displays are compatible with their regular print sizes and advertising. These displays come in a variety of styles, including single page, as well as multi-page displays that contain multiple pockets for businesses who require more than a single poster display. There are also options for customers to choose the orientation of their displays, including whether they want their material to be presented in portrait or landscape. Prices on the new range start at £73.92 + VAT for a single A4 panel display with a suspended cable system and low voltage transformer included and increase as the poster size goes up and as more pockets are added to the display scheme.





Jansen Display Customers



Jansen Display has worked with some of the most successful brands in the world, supplying not only its new line of window displays, but also the rest of their range, including poster frames, pavement signs, menu displays, notice boards and information stands. The company has worked with brands including Tesco, Debenhams, DHL, McDonalds, Suzuki, Olympus and Heineken. Those interested in the new LED displays can go to the website and request a catalogue through the signup option on the contact page. Currently, the company is offering free delivery on all orders over £99.



You can find out more about the range of display products available on the Jansen Display website.



Contact:

Simon Godolphin

Jansen Display Ltd

Address: Knowledge Centre, Wyboston Lakes, Great North Road, Wyboston, Bedfordshire, MK44 3BY, UK

Telephone: 01480 479 231

Email: simon.godolphin(at)jansen-display.com

Website: https://www.jansen-display.co.uk





More information:

http://https://www.jansen-display.co.uk



PressRelease by

Jansen Display Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 14:40

Language: English

News-ID 511694

Character count: 3660

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jansen Display Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease