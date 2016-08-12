Top Four User and Entity Behavior Analytics Use Cases for Interset 5 to be Showcased at Dec 13 Live Webinar

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Security operations teams can see four User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) demos covering four critical including insider threat, compromised account, targeted account detection, and cyber-hunting by for a live webinar led by In-Q-Tel portfolio company on Tues., Dec. 13 at 2p.m. EST.

"Introducing Interset 5: The World's Smartest Security-Analytics Platform" will feature the latest version of Interset's extensible security analytics platform, built on an open-source, big data platform and specifically designed to rapidly increase use case coverage at scale. Unlike alternatives which run analytics at the event level only and require thresholds to define risk scores, Interset runs more than 200 analytic models out of the box, tying the events and entities involved in an incident together to visualize the stages of an attack as they unfold. Rich contextual forensics validate and enable threats to be stopped before comprise occurs.

Webinar attendees will learn how:

Advanced analytics accurately and effectively detect, surface and prioritize threats

Unified validation, investigation and response capabilities improve operational efficiency

Integrated Interset Cyber-hunting, Hadoop, Elastic Search and Kibana create a highly effective, proactive threat detection platform

provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

