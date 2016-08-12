Seize the Moment and ReLive it: AMD Introduces Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition

AMD's most comprehensive software update unleashes powerful capabilities that enable users to play, create, share and work like never before

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- (NASDAQ: AMD) today unveiled the next generation of its advanced software suite for Radeon graphics that delivers innovative new features, high-performance gaming and professional-grade stability to meet the evolving needs of consumers, professionals and developers.

With more than 400 million people worldwide playing on Radeon graphics(1), AMD is firmly committed to delivering superior performance and forward-thinking new features for gamers. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition focuses on the features gamers demand most, enabling power efficient gameplay with Radeon Chill and seamless in-game screen capture and streaming with Radeon ReLive.

For designers, content creators, and game developers, Radeon Pro Software Crimson ReLive Edition delivers outstanding productivity and stability with up to 30 percent performance improvements in key applications(2) and undergoing twice the OEM platform testing, three times more ISV certification testing and 1.5 times more stress testing than the previous AMD professional graphics driver(3).

Building on the success of last year's completely redesigned and supercharged Radeon Software Crimson Edition, which received the highest user satisfaction rating of any AMD software ever, Radeon Software Crimson ReLive continues AMD's dedication to world-class software support for Radeon GPUs.

"With Radeon Software, we've continued to set the highest standards by delivering the most complete and reliable software stack for gamers and creators, and one of the most community-lauded user interfaces," said Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect, Radeon Technologies Group. "Crimson ReLive Edition lets gamers share their biggest gaming victories, and gives creators free open source tools and rock solid stability."

With its latest software release, AMD expands its commitment to open-source technologies through its initiative, strengthening the growing open-source developer community. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition empowers developers through open source to revolutionize the way games, content and applications are created, implementing detail-oriented, advanced features that redefine visual quality.

and are free and available for download today.

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) , , and pages.

® ®

Chris Hook



AMD Communications

512-578-9727

PressRelease by

Advanced Micro Devices

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 511715

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advanced Micro Devices

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease