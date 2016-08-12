Federal Publications Seminars Partners with Norwich University to Provide Credits Toward Online Graduate and Undergraduate Programs

(firmenpresse) - EAGAN, MN and NORTHFIELD, VT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Government contracting professionals wishing to earn a master's or bachelor's degree will now be able to get a significant jump-start through the completion of Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) classroom courses. Students who successfully complete either of two FPS certificate programs will receive credit toward designated Norwich University online graduate or undergraduate degree programs, FPS and Norwich University announced today.

FPS recently introduced new certificate programs that help professionals build a competitive advantage through high-quality courses taught by nationally recognized experts in the government contracting industry. Two of the certificate programs available are and . Those who finish either one of these FPS certificate programs will have earned and been awarded six credits toward Norwich's online Master of Public Administration program or 12 credits toward the online Bachelor of Science in Management Studies program at Norwich.

" will continue to focus additional efforts and resources toward the development of degree programs and concentrations that complement the FPS certificates," states Dr. William Clements, vice president and dean with the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies at Norwich University, "in addition to the variety of in-demand programs that are currently available."

"Graduates of Norwich, the oldest private senior military college in the country, go on to become leaders of business, government and the military," says FPS President Andy King. "The majority of FPS alumni serve as contracting professionals in government agencies or with companies doing business with government agencies, making this an ideal partnership."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Norwich University's online bachelor's degree completion programs "one of the best" in its of online programs. Driving that ranking were high marks in student services and technology critical to working adults. Norwich University programs are facilitated by faculty with strong credentials who are specifically trained to teach online learners.

Contracting professionals interested in learning more about FPS certificate programs and educational credit for graduate and undergraduate degree programs at Norwich University can email , call 888-494-3696 or visit .

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a corps of cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). ,

Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) is the leading provider of high-quality training for government contracting professionals. With 60 years' experience in the field, we offer hundreds of CLE-, CLP- and CPE-accredited public and virtual instructor-led courses plus on-site courses tailored specifically to your government contracting needs. In addition, FPS offers an extensive library of online programs and webinars. FPS offers certificate programs in seven high-value areas of government contracting and educational credit for graduate and undergraduate degrees from Norwich University. ,

