BlueJeans Network Eliminates the Video Tax with Introduction of BlueJeans Huddle

New video system turns any room into engaging live video environment, instantly connecting employees, customers, and partners wherever they are

London, UK, Dec. 8, 2016-- BlueJeans Network, the global leader in cloud-based video communication services, today unveiled BlueJeans Huddle, a cloud-connected video system that introduces a whole new way to work. BlueJeans Huddle makes it as easy to initiate a video meeting as it is to talk to a colleague in the next cube.



The BlueJeans Huddle system is a combination of standard hardware and BlueJeans proprietary software that can turn any room into an interactive meeting space for a fraction of the cost of legacy in-room systems. Currently an average of eight to 15 minutes of every video meeting is wasted getting participants connected. BlueJeans Huddle democratises video by freeing employees from difficult to navigate systems and giving them an in-meeting experience they will love.



Group video conferencing usage throughout the enterprise will increase 400 percent by 2019, with huddle rooms showing particular momentum, already doubling in market share since 2015, according to leading research firm Gartner. Yet while huddle rooms and video meetings are in growth mode, businesses have been plagued with adoption hurdles. BlueJeans Huddle eliminates these obstacles, including the hassles of set up, dial in, connection, and meeting management-- the issues that equate to a sort of tax on the use of live video in the enterprise. BlueJeans Huddle users are automatically recognised and can initiate live video conversations simply by walking into a room, and the video solution delivers the same great user experience powered by the BlueJeans Enterprise Video Cloud, regardless of whether people are using their desktop, mobile device, or are in a video-enabled room.



We believe video communications should be simple, efficient and intelligent, said Krish Ramakrishnan, CEO of BlueJeans Network. Huddle was designed from the ground up to remove all obstacles to live video adoption while adding features that help facilitate productivity. The result is a system that essentially gives every employee his or her own personal assistant for each meeting and takes away the video tax.





BlueJeans Huddle provides a solution to the problem where small teams need to convene and involve external participants for impromptu meetings or scheduled calls. The ease of use, low cost, and ability to conference-enable smaller rooms with minimal remediation and maximum video quality are why huddle rooms are garnering so much interest, said Tim Banting, Principal Analyst, Collaboration and Communications at Current Analysis.



BlueJeans has made video communications absolutely seamless for our employees, customers, and partners, and has become a vital part of our culture, said Dominique Roux, Project Manager at Pernod-Ricard, the second largest wine and spirits company in the world, including brands such as Martell Cognac, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët Champagnes, Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. Huddle helps us to connect more than 18,000 global employees in a very effective way.



BlueJeans currently offers a range of video communications products that cover everything from all-hands meetings to major events to live broadcasts over Facebook. The company has partnered with industry leaders Intel, Logitech, and Revolabs to help ensure the highest quality and maximum interoperability of its systems.



BlueJeans has clearly advanced the use of video in the workplace, said Scott Wharton, VP & General Manager, Video Collaboration Group at Logitech. We are excited to partner with BlueJeans, particularly with the launch of Huddle, to help drive the enterprise into the future as live video continues to transform the way business is done.



To learn more and activate your own BlueJeans Huddle, please visit bluejeans.com/huddle.





