FourKites and AFN Enter Strategic Agreement to Enhance Tracking and Transparency for Supply Chain Stakeholders

Initiative facilitates advanced, real-time tracking for greater shipment visibility and driver safety

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- The Windy City continues to bolster its reputation as a global logistics hub and incubator for supply chain innovation. Case in point: the new initiative announced today between two fast-growing Chicagoland logistics industry leaders, and .

In association with FourKites, AFN -- a dynamic third-party logistics provider serving major retailers and manufacturers -- will work with key carriers to track their fleets with the latest real-time tracking technology. By end of year, a significant number of these key carriers will be utilizing FourKites , providing a new level of clarity for shippers and assurance for carriers and receivers.

"Technology is core to our mission to provide exceptional service to the customers and carriers we serve," said Rob Levy, AFN's CFO. "Through FourKites' solution, we can provide shippers with real-time updates and ETAs, while making life easier -- and safer -- for drivers. Having location data readily accessible allows drivers to focus on navigation and driving safely, instead of answering status calls and emails. In addition, FourKites' technology leverages the ELD technology which carriers are already investing in to meet their compliance obligations. Everybody wins."

Obtaining a clear, real-time picture of cargo in the field is more important now than ever. And it can also be more challenging. Consumers expect on-demand delivery, and retailers likewise have imposed more demanding delivery schedules. Investing in advanced tracking systems that provide a deep level of always-on visibility is key for logistics providers and the carriers they work with to meet and exceed these heightened expectations.

Providing this increased clarity also reduces total landed costs and builds long-term strategic relationships -- creating the flexibility to meet customer demand. By implementing best-in-class solutions like FourKites, customizing platforms for clients and consolidating technology channels, AFN delivers more efficient and transparent service, and identifies opportunities for continuous improvement. FourKites will enable AFN to deliver on each of these promises.

"A common goal of FourKites and AFN is adding value to our customers' supply chains," said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites CEO. "AFN has expanded the benefits of their logistics services by increasing supply chain visibility and is solidifying trust from their customers with greater transparency into their loads -- all through the addition of real-time tracking."

AFN is an award-winning leader in freight brokerage, third party logistics and transportation management services that has served the needs of major manufacturers, top-20 retailers and best-in-class carriers in North America since 2003. Known for its commitment to client service, AFN has a robust suite of people-first, technology-enabled solutions -- from truckload, LTL and consolidation services to risk management, carrier compliance, cargo security and surveillance and more. To learn more about AFN, please visit or call 877-562-3236.

FourKites is re-shaping the logistics industry for real-time transparency and efficiency. FourKites provides comprehensive real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms. Using FourKites, the shipper, the broker, and the carrier can share the same, real-time truck location and shipment status information -- from more than 45 onboard GPS/ELD systems used by fleets to individual owner-operator smartphones and flip phones. Bypassing phone calls and EDI, FourKites saves time and money across the transportation spectrum. Best of all, nothing falls through the cracks. Learn how FourKites real-time load tracking can help your business by requesting a demo at .

