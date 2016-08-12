Steinberg expands its use of eCommerce provider asknet AG?s verification solution

(PresseBox) - Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, the world-renowned manufacturer of software and hardware solutions for the music and audio industry, is expanding its use of asknet's innovative verification solution in its online shop.

?With asknet Verify, Steinberg can carry out product sales for its education market segment successfully and efficiently, i.e. by ensuring that education discounts are only being given to customer groups that are actually eligible to receive them. Now, Steinberg is also utilizing our solution to run discount campaigns for crossgrades, that is, for people who switch from products by other manufacturers to Steinberg products,? Vice President of asknet?s eCommerce Solutions Business Unit Franz Schlickum explains.

Steinberg?s expanded use of asknet Verify also includes its integration into the design of the company?s website and the ordering process in the online shop. The comprehensive solution is also directly available in all of the different languages used at Steinberg, as Verify was developed with multilingualism and international use in mind. This verification-as-a-service product from asknet also enables Steinberg?s staff to control and analyze the verification process directly.

?Expanding our use of asknet Verify is the logical continuation of our offer and campaign strategy,? Daniel Röper, director of sales at Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, says. ?Just like when we verify members of the education sector, we want to ensure that our attractive crossgrade products only go to eligible buyers. Preventing misuse puts us in a position where we are able to reap the full benefits of an offer like this. We tested asknet Verify?s new application very successfully during the introduction of our innovative notation software, Dorico, and are now planning to use it with other products from our portfolio. While we were carrying out the expansion, we were once again impressed by how our partner asknet AG implemented our specific process requirements successfully and quickly into one customized solution.?





About Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Steinberg is known all over the world for its music and audio software and hardware solutions. The company has been developing, producing and selling innovative products for musicians and producers from the fields of music, film, post production and multimedia since 1984. Steinberg products are used by Grammy and Oscar award-winning composers, sound engineers and producers. In addition to this, the company also offers corporate customers license management and copy protection systems. For more information, please visit www.steinberg.net.





asknet Group is an innovative supplier of e-business technologies and solutions for the global distribution and management of digital and physical goods. Founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the company is a pioneer of modern e-commerce with over 20 years? experience in the field.

asknet?s Digital Goods and Physical Goods Business Units (to be merged into a single eCommerce Solutions Business Unit in 2017) enable international manufacturers to successfully market their products in over 190 countries. The core product, asknet eCommerce Suite, covers the complete sales process and is suitable for manufacturers of both digital and physical goods. In addition, the company offers stand-alone services and solutions along the value chain, such as asknet verify for the verification of specific customer group characteristics. asknet?s Academics Business Unit assists customers from the research and education sector in purchasing and managing software and hardware. Thanks to its close relations with over 80% of Germany?s universities and research institutions, asknet is intimately familiar with their needs and requirements and can offer them specific solutions. For more information, visit www.asknet.com.





Company information / Profile:

asknet Group is an innovative supplier of e-business technologies and solutions for the global distribution and management of digital and physical goods. Founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the company is a pioneer of modern e-commerce with over 20 years? experience in the field.

asknet?s Digital Goods and Physical Goods Business Units (to be merged into a single eCommerce Solutions Business Unit in 2017) enable international manufacturers to successfully market their products in over 190 countries. The core product, asknet eCommerce Suite, covers the complete sales process and is suitable for manufacturers of both digital and physical goods. In addition, the company offers stand-alone services and solutions along the value chain, such as asknet verify for the verification of specific customer group characteristics. asknet?s Academics Business Unit assists customers from the research and education sector in purchasing and managing software and hardware. Thanks to its close relations with over 80% of Germany?s universities and research institutions, asknet is intimately familiar with their needs and requirements and can offer them specific solutions. For more information, visit www.asknet.com.





PressRelease by

asknet AG

Date: 12/08/2016 - 14:26

Language: English

News-ID 511724

Character count: 4098

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: asknet AG

Stadt: Karlsruhe





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease