Paragon Software Systems Wins Green Supply Chain Award

Clients Reduce Carbon Footprint With Route Optimization Software

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- , a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces winning the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award for the second consecutive year. The 2016 Green Supply Chain Awards highlight companies that are making sustainability a core part of the businesses and supply chain strategies. Paragon's route optimization software helps customers reduce mileage and optimize routes, which lowers carbon emissions.

"Our clients can make a positive impact on the environment by reducing miles through optimized routes. Using the most cost-effective routes with the shortest transit times reduces fuel consumption and lowers CO2 emissions," said William Salter, CEO and President, Paragon Software Systems. "We are honored that our routing and scheduling software has been selected once again for this prestigious supply chain award. We remain committed to helping companies implement 'green' best practices in their fleet operations."

"Our honorees are showing that the bottom line and corporate responsibility are not mutually exclusive," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This has been increasingly evident over the past few years and is relatively clear with the large number of entries we received this year -- almost 200 -- for our annual green awards. Sustainability has, for these companies, become a key part of their supply chain strategies. Our goal is to honor those companies in our annual awards and credit them with the recognition they deserve. They have recognized the need for supply chain sustainability, something that's not always easy to do."

Paragon Software Systems helps companies meet green initiatives in their transport operations with routing and scheduling software that:

Reduces mileage with more efficient routes

Generates carbon-friendly schedules based on road speed and load weight

Analyzes strategic transportation plans with what-if scenarios that model optimized routes and schedules to reduce mileage and transportation costs

Maximizes the number of drops per vehicle to ensure trucks and drivers are used as efficiently as possible

Monitors KPIs related to fuel and carbon for continuous improvement

Compares live routes with planned, showing where and when excess mileage is occurring for instant driver debrief and improved future route planning

The 2016 Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and/or supply chains, in the areas of Sourcing/Procurement, Fulfillment/Logistics, Operations, Product Lifecycle Management, and other areas of the supply chain. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. Using renewable energy, minimizing waste and maximizing facility and solutions lifespan are all components that leading companies in supply chain increasingly enforce. This year's ninth-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

, based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; ; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at .

