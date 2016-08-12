HempTech (HTCO) Presents grow.droid I(TM) -- Advanced Controlled Environment Grow Platform Engineered for Cannabis -- Proudly Engineered and Assembled in the United States

(firmenpresse) - SAINT PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- HempTech Corp. (OTC PINK: HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that it is presenting its newest version of "grow.droid I" -- an Advanced Controlled Environment Grow Platform Engineered for Cannabis. The grow.droid system is a unique all-inclusive, automated Total Control Grow System. Every system is specially engineered for easy operation so users can start growing immediately with high-end, industrial-grade equipment and enterprise-level automation software. It is specially engineered with integrated agricultural equipment and software platform with set profiles and conditions for optimal growth and cycle performance. The grow.droid profiling systems are customizable and can be created precisely for the needs of the individual strain.

The grow.droid system can be scaled based on growing needs and the size of the grow area. Currently grow.droid is available either in a tent with various sizing options or in a shipping container. The grow.droid I system includes;

Intelligent Control Cabinet (integrates all equipment with programmable controller) with 12" HMI Touchscreen and integrated process logic controller

Veg/Flower (GrowTENT option); Nursery, Veg/Flower, & Dry/Cure (GrowCONTAINER option)

CognetiX Lite Software Pre-programmed profile for environment control, automation of standard strain cycle and alarms. Customization tool for creating profiles and cycle modification

ActiveAqua Water Chiller System; Hurricane Exhaust fans & Circulatory fans; Nutrient Dosing; Acid/Base (pH) Stabilization; CO2 Injection; Energy Optimization

Up to 5-segment computer controlled dosing of pH and nutrients

Specially engineered Mithra Intelligent LED lighting, 1600 watts

Hydroponics Grow Module with Reverse Osmosis, water level sensors and top-off reservoir

HD video camera, Firewall, Password Protection and Verification, Fault Detection

The grow.droid I Advantages:

Operational Values -- Fully supported and maintained through lease terms -- Minimize manpower necessity -- Cloud-based multi-device access

Financial values -- Affordable with monthly lease option -- Lower utility costs with Energy Optimization -- Fast Return of investment

Production values -- Strain profiling so the plants get exactly what they need -- Fault detection alerts and mold prevention Controlled Environment Agriculture

Compliance values -- Tracking tool for accurate and detailed records -- Secure cloud-based network -- Compliant with state and local laws

HempTech is committed to bringing cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. The perfect blend of technology and human experience, we bring you the best in automation systems.

For more information on the grow.droid systems and other products offered by HempTech, please contact; .

HempTech Corp (OTC PINK: HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow! HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

To request further information about HempTech, please email us at , log onto our website at or visit us at our Facebook page or on Twitter (at)hemptechcorp.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Media Contact



HempTech Corp.





(727) 474-1810

PressRelease by

HempTech Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 14:33

Language: English

News-ID 511727

Character count: 3542

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HempTech Corp.

Stadt: SAINT PETERSBURG, FL





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease