USPack Logistics Acquires JS Logistics

Same-Day Courier extends services portfolio and solidifies regional presence in nationwide expansion

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- (USPack) a NewSpring Holdings portfolio company and leading same-day courier and transportation company, today announced that it has completed the strategic acquisition of JS Logistics. JS Logistics is widely regarded as a premier resource for product, storage, distribution and on-demand rush delivery services.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices in Kansas City, Indianapolis and Memphis, JS Logistics has a long-established presence across the Midwest, which will serve as the regional operations base for USPack. The company's state-of-the-art communications and fleet management systems feature next-generation route optimization software and unfettered supply chain visibility that will provide USPack and its clients with a greatly enhanced experience for tracking shipments in real-time.

"Joining forces with USPack Logistics expands our capabilities and provides the means with which to offer a more expansive suite of services to a wider demographic," said John Cochran, JS Logistics, who will be joining USPack post-transaction as vice president of operations and special projects.

USPack has also acquired Woodridge, IL-based Best Courier and Delivery Service, whose years of ecommerce and trucking experience, and established best practices will resonate across USPack operations.

"Consumers now expect the option of same-day delivery, which helps bridge gap between shopping online and the 'in-store' retail experience," said Brad Poulter, Best Courier and Delivery Service, also joining USPack post-transaction. "Being acquired by an industry leader like USPack bolsters our competitiveness and strengthens our position as a leader in ecommerce delivery."

USPack, with a unique combination of leading-edge technology, best practices and service performance, provides transportation services to ecommerce, pharmaceutical, automotive, financial services, airline, legal, and healthcare organizations whose success depends on special handling and high levels of security. USPack is the first transportation company in history to earn Security Certification by the International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO). ISCPO Compliance is a highly coveted distinction given to third-party logistics carriers that meet the intense scrutiny of the ISCPO Carrier Security Audit, a framework for collaboration between customer and service provider, to mitigate risk and provide universal controls for secure package transport.

These transactions extend the breadth and depth of services USPack offers its clientele, and support the company's continued expansion in both target regional and vertical markets nationwide.

Best Courier and JS Logistics are the seventh and eighth acquisitions for USPack, the third and fourth under NewSpring Capital, after most recently acquiring Parsippany, NJ-based Flash Courier, and Alexandria, VA-based Washington Courier in March 2016 and September 2015, respectively. With these transactions complete, USPack's service footprint now covers 27 states utilizing more than 1,200 independent professional drivers across the country.

"These acquisitions mark the next phase in USPack's expansion, both geographically and in vertical expertise," said Mark Glazman, Executive Vice President, USPack Logistics. "Best Courier and JS Logistics are tenured service providers, each of which bring specialized services and highly-coveted attributes that not only reflect USPack's commitment to customer satisfaction, but also align with our strategic roadmap for both the current environment and future growth."

A recent study examining the highly competitive delivery market that caters to the rise in online shopping, showed that two-thirds (66%) of consumers have chosen a retailer based on the number of delivery options, and more than one-quarter of respondents (26%) said they use at least three parcel providers to ensure the best price and to mitigate the risk of lost packages or delayed delivery that might result from relying on a single provider.

"Same-day delivery services have become a key differentiator for brands hoping to distinguish themselves in a crowded, hyper-competitive market," said NewSpring Holdings General Partner, Jim Ashton. "These acquisitions further USPack's ability to capitalize on exponentially increasing demand."

USPack, founded in 1986 by current CEO Peter Glazman, is based in New York, New York and provides custom transportation solutions for ecommerce, pharmaceutical, automotive, financial services, airline, legal, and healthcare organizations nationwide. Recognized as an innovator and service leader in the same-day transportation industry, US Pack operates in 27 states across the Eastern Seaboard, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest regions of the United States.

NewSpring Holdings, LLC, NewSpring Capital's dedicated buy and build strategy, focuses on control buyouts and platform builds, targeting profitable, growing companies seeking a financial partner to better assist them in achieving their goals. NewSpring Capital, based in Radnor, Pa., collectively manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital supporting more than 110 portfolio companies across its growth equity, control buyout and mezzanine debt strategies. Combining deep operating knowledge with financial and investing expertise, NewSpring Capital provides growing companies the financial resources, advice, network of contacts and strategic partnerships necessary to be successful. To learn more about NewSpring Capital, please visit .

