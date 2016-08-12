CannaRoyalty Commences Trading and Acquires Majority Stake in DermaLeaf Skincare

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN) is pleased to announce today the commencement of trading of the company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), under the symbol "CRZ".

"With the start of public trading, we are delighted to provide CannaRoyalty investors with access to high value assets that cover the full spectrum of the cannabis market in both U.S. and Canada," said Marc Lustig, CEO, CannaRoyalty.

CannaRoyalty is also continuing to grow its stable of new and established consumer brands and products. The company has acquired a 70% equity interest in Achelois LLC, a California-based company that develops and manufactures DermaLeaf skincare products, a unique line of cannabis-infused lotions featuring fibroblast cells.

"From quality consumer brands to the latest devices, research and intellectual property, we are positioning our investors at the leading edge of the cannabis market," Lustig added. "Our acquisition of a majority share of DermaLeaf is yet another example of this."

DermaLeaf Skincare Acquisition

DermaLeaf products target a growing market for topical, cannabis-infused skincare and health and beauty products. DermaLeaf's formula combines fibroblast cells with certain cannabinoids extracted from cannabis. Fibroblasts are a type of cell found in the connective tissue of the body's organs, where they produce proteins such as collagen. Dermal fibroblasts exist within the dermis layer of skin which are responsible for generating connective tissue and allowing the skin to recover from injury.

Achelois founder Tina King was responsible for developing the proprietary formulations that include fibroblasts and are the cornerstone of all DermaLeaf products. "The body of science demonstrating therapeutic applications for both fibroblast cells and cannabinoids is growing, and applications suggested in pain relief, deep skin repair, severe burns, scar repair and wrinkle reduction," said Tina King, President of Achelois. "While there are a number of cannabis topicals on the market today, we believe that DermaLeaf is a truly unique product line and welcome this opportunity to partner with CannaRoyalty."

In addition to providing the capital required to commercialize DermaLeaf products, initially in California and ultimately across a number of U.S. states and globally, CannaRoyalty is also providing a range of strategic and functional expertise, including branding, marketing and distribution.

DermaLeaf product images are available on CannaRoyalty's new website at .

About Cannabis Royalties & Holdings Corp. (CRHC) and CannaRoyalty Corp.

CannaRoyalty (CR) is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in key segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt and licensing agreements.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to CannaRoyalty's (the "Corporation") strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "expect", "continue", "assess", "designed to prevent" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as at the date of this press release in light of each of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory risks; operational risks and/or operating or technical difficulties; the speculative nature of the cannabis industry; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations or guidelines and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices or political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Corporation does or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; limited operating history; competition; the inability to open a bank account; requiring additional equity and/or debt financing to undertake capital expenditures or to undertake acquisitions or other business combination transactions; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks associated with strategic acquisitions; unprofitability of research and market development activities; employee relations including loss of key employees or management; failure to obtain or maintain the necessary licenses, permits, authorizations or accreditations; litigation, formal or informal complaints, enforcements actions, and inquiries; product liability claims or any regulatory action; difficulty in reselling securities; price volatility of publicly traded securities; the development of competing technology; difficultly implementing a business strategy; inability to obtain insurance; and lack of adequate personnel and expertise.

The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

