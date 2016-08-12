Teranga Gold Corporation Receives the PDAC 2017 Environmental & Social Responsibility Award

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX: TGZ)(ASX: TGZ) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2017 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC"). Selected by PDAC's board of directors, this award recognizes an organization that demonstrates outstanding initiative, leadership, and accomplishment in establishing and maintaining good relations with local communities and in protecting and preserving the natural environment during an exploration program or operation of a mine.

Teranga will be honored at an awards dinner to be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 during PDAC's annual convention in Toronto.

"We are very proud to receive the PDAC Environmental and Social Responsibility Award," stated Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teranga. "Since our initial public offering in 2010, we have made it a priority to set the benchmark for responsible mining in West Africa."

Added Mr. Young, "As guests in the countries in which we operate, we understand that we must earn the trust of our hosts. To achieve this, we have taken a transparent, consultative and collaborative approach with government and communities to develop initiatives that will make long lasting contributions within the region around our Sabodala mine in the priority areas of food security, youth education and training, and sustainable economic growth. In addition to providing a safe workplace, we invest in infrastructure, medical facilities, training, schools, food security and agricultural programs in the immediate areas around the mine. Our goal is to deliver on our shared vision of success with our communities to maximize long-term sustainable value in the communities in which we operate."

Teranga has received several awards for its CSR efforts to-date. Most recently, in June 2016, the Company received the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Award by Global Compact Network Canada in recognition for its efforts in advancing the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals within its core business strategy. Additionally, Teranga has been acknowledged by Corporate Knights Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leaders in Canada for three consecutive years and in 2015 was ranked 17th.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal where it is uniquely positioned with the only commercial gold mill in country. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon, the Company is fast-tracking the development of Banfora, which is expected to commence production in 2019. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to increase the Company's reserve base through resource conversion and making major new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first ever Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2015 responsibility report, which is available at , is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

