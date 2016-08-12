Norvestia Oyj's EGM has passed resolutions related to the consummation of the exchange offer

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 December 2016 at 3.30 p.m.

Norvestia Oyj ("Norvestia") has today 8 December 2016 published a stock exchange

release regarding the resolutions passed by Norvestia's extraordinary general

meeting relating to the consummation of the voluntary public exchange offer

announced 3 November 2016. The exchange offer is made for all Norvestia's shares

and securities entitling to shares. Norvestia's stock exchange release is

attached in its entirety as an Appendix to this stock exchange release.



Helsinki 8 December 2016



CAPMAN PLC



Additional information:

Pasi Erlin, General Counsel, CapMan Plc, Tel. +358 207 207 503



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com



CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more

than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting

their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our

customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide

attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding

services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and



tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia

and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible

for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering

includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund

management services to both internal and external customers. CapMan has 100

professionals and assets under management of ?2.8 billion.



Important Notice

This release may not be released or otherwise distributed, in whole or in part,

in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of

America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any

other jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable laws or rules. This release is

not a share exchange offer document or a prospectus and as such does not

constitute an offer or invitation to make a sales offer. Investors shall accept

the exchange offer for the shares only on the basis of the information provided

in an exchange offer document and prospectus in respect of the exchange offer.

Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either

an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any

exchange offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in

addition to those undertaken in Finland.

The exchange offer document and prospectus in respect of the exchange offer as

well as related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded,

or transmitted into, in, or from any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable

law. In particular, the exchange offer is not being made, directly or

indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South

Africa, or the United States of America. The exchange offer cannot be accepted

from within Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or

the United States of America.



CapMan's shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any of the

relevant securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States

of America. CapMan's shares may not be offered or sold in the United States,

except pursuant to an exemption from the Securities Act or in a transaction not

subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Certain statements herein which are not historical facts, including, without

limitation, those regarding expectations for general economic development and

the market situation, expectations for the combined company's development and

profitability and the realization of synergy benefits and cost savings, and

statements preceded by "expects", "estimates", "forecasts" or similar

expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on

current decisions and plans and currently known factors. They involve risks and

uncertainties which may cause the actual results to materially differ from the

results currently expected for the combined company. Such factors include, but

are not limited to, general economic conditions, including fluctuations in

exchange rates and interest levels which influence the operating environment and

profitability of customers and thereby the orders received by the combined

company and their margin; the competitive situation; the combined company's own

operating conditions, such as the success of production and product development

and their continuous development and improvement; and the success of future

acquisitions.



Appendix 161208 Norvestia EGM resolutions:

http://hugin.info/132028/R/2063028/774094.pdf







