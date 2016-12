Media Advisory/ACCREDITATION: Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation in Canada's Capital Region

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Canadian Heritage is inviting journalists to cover the Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation that will be taking place in Canada's Capital Region on Saturday, December 31, 2016. All media representatives who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery and wish to cover the event in the designated media areas on Parliament Hill must be accredited in advance.

If you wish to apply, please express your interest to Marc Fortier at no later than 2:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

If you would like a copy of our media guide, contact our media relations office at .

