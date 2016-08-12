       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory/ACCREDITATION: Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation in Canada's Capital Region

ID: 511759
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Canadian Heritage is inviting journalists to cover the Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation that will be taking place in Canada's Capital Region on Saturday, December 31, 2016. All media representatives who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery and wish to cover the event in the designated media areas on Parliament Hill must be accredited in advance.

If you wish to apply, please express your interest to Marc Fortier at no later than 2:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

If you would like a copy of our media guide, contact our media relations office at .

Stay Connected

Follow us on , and .

Contacts:
Media Relations/Accreditation
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/08/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
News-ID 511759
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 91

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.785
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 177


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z