Rasdale Stamp Company Offers Help With Option To Sell Entire Collection

(firmenpresse) - The Rasdale Stamp Company, a historic, family owned and operated stamp company, has on their website detailed the process by which stamp collectors may sell their collection through Rasdale. The process is detailed and available to complete in its entirety through the companys website by clicking the link in the top header of the home page reading Sell Your Collection.



The stamp auction house begins its description of the process by which collectors may sell their collection by acknowledging that selling stamp collections can often be a difficult process. Many collectors do not maintain the detailed knowledge of the stamp industry and marketplace necessary to effectively sell their collection, according to Rasdale, as the primary focus of their hobby is often on the collecting process itself, the acquiring and organizing of stamps. Rasdale further relates that many sellers of stamp collections are not stamp collectors themselves, but have come into the possession of a stamp collection that they are now interested in selling on a marketplace of which they understandably have little knowledge.



Rasdale Stamp Company goes on to describe their experience assisting both collectors and non-collectors in the process of receiving a fair market value for their stamp collection. Parties who are interested in selling their collection via Rasdales professional process are directed to fill out a form on their website with detailed information about their collection, found at http://www.rasdalestamps.com/sell.asp



Among the information interested parties are required to fill out is personal information as well as the type of stamps (U.S., foreign, etc.), format of collection (albums, boxes, etc.), as well as several detailed questions related to the sources and value of the stamps in the collection. Only the personal contact information is required by the form, with the questions related to the collection optional and able to help Rasdale formulate a preliminary opinion on the best steps going forward.





The Rasdale Stamp Company has been family owned and operated in the Chicago area since 1932. The company notes their familys pride in supporting the stamp collecting community through its membership in many professional organizations. The Rasdale Stamp Company maintains memberships in the American Philatelic Society, the Chicago Collectors Club and the Bureau Society, among others. Its owners have served in the past in leadership positions of Philatelic socieities inlcuding as President of the Midwest Stamp Dealers Assocation and Secretary of the American Stamp Dealers Assocation.



For more information on selling collections or for a listing of upcoming auctions to be held by Rasdale, the companys contact information has been provided below.



Contact:

Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info(at)rasdalestamps.com

Website: http://www.rasdalestamps.com





