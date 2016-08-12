Global Equity International, Inc. CEO Peter Smith Interviewed on The RedChip Money Report

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU), announced today that its CEO, Mr. Peter Smith, was recently interviewed on "The RedChip Money Report" television program. The interview will air Friday, December 9, at 5:30 a.m. on Blaze TV and Sunday, December 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET on American Business TV on The Family Channel, available in 100 million homes across the U.S. The interview will also be streamed on the Show Production Network channel various times over the next week.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley Finance. Dave Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Global Equity Partners Plc. and GEP Equity Holdings Ltd., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many Public Stock Exchanges worldwide.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

