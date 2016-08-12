Emblem Corp. Goes Public under Symbol EMC.V

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- After much anticipation from the North American investment community, Emblem Corp. (TSX VENTURE: EMC) is set to go public tomorrow morning and begin trading on the TSX-V under the symbol EMC.V. Emblem Cannabis Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emblem Corp. is a Canadian licensed producer of medical cannabis.

Emblem becomes the latest of the major licensed producers in Canada to go public, something that has been generating a tremendous amount of activity in financial circles in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Based in Paris, Ontario, Emblem is going public at a time when legalization is firmly on the political horizon, and the number of medical marijuana patients keeps climbing as the medical community begins to embrace the benefits of cannabis to treat a range of medical conditions.

"Tomorrow's listing on the TSX-V represents the culmination of years of incredibly hard work by a very dedicated team who believe very strongly in the medical benefits of cannabis," says Gord Fox, CEO of Emblem Cannabis Corporation. "Our listing on the exchange is just the beginning of a new chapter for our company, and for the future of cannabis in this country."

In less than a year, the number of medical marijuana patients in Canada has more than doubled with over 90,000 Canadians now registered and patient registrations continues to grow at 10% per month on average. This trend clearly demonstrates that not only is the stigma of cannabis beginning to disappear, but attitudes within the medical community are now shifting.

Emblem's unique pharmaceutical-like cannabinoid formulation approach is focused on optimizing strain selection and greatly expanding acceptance of medical marijuana therapy by both patients and healthcare professionals. It's always been known that Cannabinoids have real therapeutic value, as evidenced by Cesamet, Marinol and Sativex all having been approved as prescription drugs. The active components in cannabis are extracted, purified, and incorporated into advanced dosage formulations.

Some of the conditions that have been identified by the scientific and medical community that respond well to cannabis therapy include chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, seizures, nausea, fibromyalgia and more.

As for the recreational market, the Liberal government's task force on legalization is on track and has made it clear that the government would like to see all aspects of the business highly regulated, including cultivation - something that will position Emblem Cannabis well for a market that according to Deloitte could be worth as much as $22.6 billion annually.

About Emblem Cannabis Corp.

Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated Canadian medical marijuana, healthcare and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical company licensed to carry on business as a producer of medical cannabis by the Government of Canada.

