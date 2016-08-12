Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2017 and Related Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, ended November 30, 2016, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss their financial and operating results. The conference call will be followed by the Annual Shareholders' Meetings at 11:30 a.m. at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montreal, Quebec (2200 Mansfield Street).

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at . The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-800-347-6311

International Access Number: +1-438-968-3557

Confirmation Code: 3838378

Contacts:

SOURCE:

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



INFORMATION:

Rene Guimond

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and

Communications

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700





