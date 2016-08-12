China approves .XYZ

(firmenpresse) - The Chinese government has accredited .XYZ, distributed exclusively by CentralNic, to host Chinese websites.



London UK, Thursday 8th December 2016. .XYZ, the planets most popular new generic Top Level Domain (new gTLD) has been accredited by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). This approval, which is one of the first for new gTLDs, allows companies and people in China to use .XYZ web-addresses to host their websites.



Since its launch in 2014, .XYZ has dominated the new Top-Level Domain space. One in every four new-style web-addresses registered ends in .XYZ. The popularity of .XYZ is such that, not only do millions of small business use them, but so do Google, Mark Zuckerberg and the founders of Skype.



CentralNic Plc, .XYZs exclusive global distributor, is also the world-leader in new gTLDs. CentralNic has worked closely with .XYZ to put in place a customised technology platform. The global internet regulator ICANN and Chinas MIIT both approved this leading-edge solution. This secures .XYZs place among the first batch of non-Chinese not-COM domains approved for Chinese citizens.



Accreditation in China is one of .XYZ's most significant milestones to date said Daniel Negari, CEO of .XYZ. CentralNic has been an amazing back end partner of XYZ. It went above and beyond its contractual requirements to help navigate through foreign policies and technical requirements.



More retailers (registrars) sell XYZ than any other new Top-Level Domain name. It is already a multi-million seller in China. Many Chinese citizens have obtained the .XYZ they wanted in anticipation of the MIIT accreditation.



I am delighted that our partner .XYZ has received its MIIT accreditation, said Ben Crawford, CEO at CentralNic. .XYZ has always been the dominant new TLD, and China the biggest new TLD market. Its an exciting moment that should see .XYZ grow even faster.



With over 6.5 million domain names already registered, .XYZ is leading the field in this new but high growth area of the Internet. The addition of MIIT accreditation will make .XYZ web-addresses even more accessible in China.





CentralNic worked hard to get our solution approved by ICANN and pass critical ICANN testing which is required to implement the solution we developed together Negari added. We look forward to our continued partnership with CentralNic to make .XYZ the go-to domain extension for every business and individual in China.



MIIT-accredited .XYZ web addresses will be available via Chinese domain registrars from the 16th of December 2016.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/China-approves-XYZ



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (LSE: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company. It earns revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names using its proprietary technology platform. It sells these domain names on an annual subscription basis. Customers pay for domain names upfront, making CentralNic a cash-generative business with annuity revenue streams.



CentralNic comprises three business lines within the domain name industry. It operates a global wholesale network, supplying domain names to over 1,500 vendors in 77 countries. CentralNic is the exclusive wholesaler for over 30 new Top-Level Domain extensions (the new alternatives to .com and .net). These include .xyz, .site, .online, .website, .space, and .tech. These extensions rank among the top twenty five most subscribed new Top-Level Domains. One in three of all domains registered under new TLDs globally uses the CentralNic platform. This positions CentralNic as the leading global supplier with approximately eight million of these domains under management.



CentralNic is also a leading global domain name retailer, with retail websites including internetbs.net, buydomains.london and domain.luxury. After recently acquiring Instra Group, CentralNic Group now includes instra.com and a number of other leading retail websites. Through its enterprise programme, CentralNic supplies domain names (including high-value premium domain names), software and services directly to large companies and governments.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

For further information:

CentralNic Group plc

Ben Crawford (CEO)

+44 (0) 203 388 0600

Andy Churley (Group Marketing Director)

press(at)centralnic.com

Date: 12/08/2016 - 18:15

Language: English

News-ID 511774

Character count: 2717

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease