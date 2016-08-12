SNS Solicitors offers high quality service with Eclipses Proclaim Case Management Software solution

Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at SNS Solicitors, a new start-up firm based in Cheshire.

(firmenpresse) - Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at SNS Solicitors, a new start-up firm based in Cheshire.



Founded by Sarah Singh, an experienced solicitor in complex RTAs and litigation, the boutique firm specialises in a range of services across the personal injury sector - from accidents at work and slips and trips, through to RTAs and holiday sickness. Based in the centre of Altrincham, SNS Solicitors is a professional, modern and dynamic firm, priding itself on its ability to deal with claims efficiently and meticulously, ensuring clients receive the best service possible.



As a new start-up, SNS Solicitors needed to implement the right legal software solution to enable streamlined case progression from day one, ultimately serving to establish a sterling reputation right away. With previous experience of the solution, Sarah knew Eclipses Proclaim Personal Injury Case Management system could improve case handling and increase the quality of client service, without needing to employ a full team of support staff.



Additionally, Proclaims inherent flexibility means the system can be tailored  entirely in-house - to suit SNS Solicitors, and any area of personal injury work.



Sarah Singh, Director of SNS Solicitors, comments:

We need to be able to continually develop our services in order to meet the needs of our clients, and the dynamic personal injury sector. With previous experience of Proclaim, I knew it was the right legal software for us  geared to streamlining the entire case handling process, and eliminating administration time, its perfect in enabling a new start-up to offer high quality client service whilst efficiently increasing case volume.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/SNS-Solicitors-offers-high-quality-service-with-Eclipse



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 18:44

Language: English

News-ID 511777

Character count: 2048

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 08/12/2016



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease