Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at SNS Solicitors, a new start-up firm based in Cheshire.
Founded by Sarah Singh, an experienced solicitor in complex RTAs and litigation, the boutique firm specialises in a range of services across the personal injury sector - from accidents at work and slips and trips, through to RTAs and holiday sickness. Based in the centre of Altrincham, SNS Solicitors is a professional, modern and dynamic firm, priding itself on its ability to deal with claims efficiently and meticulously, ensuring clients receive the best service possible.
As a new start-up, SNS Solicitors needed to implement the right legal software solution to enable streamlined case progression from day one, ultimately serving to establish a sterling reputation right away. With previous experience of the solution, Sarah knew Eclipses Proclaim Personal Injury Case Management system could improve case handling and increase the quality of client service, without needing to employ a full team of support staff.
Additionally, Proclaims inherent flexibility means the system can be tailored entirely in-house - to suit SNS Solicitors, and any area of personal injury work.
Sarah Singh, Director of SNS Solicitors, comments:
We need to be able to continually develop our services in order to meet the needs of our clients, and the dynamic personal injury sector. With previous experience of Proclaim, I knew it was the right legal software for us geared to streamlining the entire case handling process, and eliminating administration time, its perfect in enabling a new start-up to offer high quality client service whilst efficiently increasing case volume.
