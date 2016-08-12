       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Computer & Software


SNS Solicitors offers high quality service with Eclipses Proclaim Case Management Software solution

Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at SNS Solicitors, a new start-up firm based in Cheshire.

ID: 511777
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at SNS Solicitors, a new start-up firm based in Cheshire.

Founded by Sarah Singh, an experienced solicitor in complex RTAs and litigation, the boutique firm specialises in a range of services across the personal injury sector - from accidents at work and slips and trips, through to RTAs and holiday sickness. Based in the centre of Altrincham, SNS Solicitors is a professional, modern and dynamic firm, priding itself on its ability to deal with claims efficiently and meticulously, ensuring clients receive the best service possible.

As a new start-up, SNS Solicitors needed to implement the right legal software solution to enable streamlined case progression from day one, ultimately serving to establish a sterling reputation right away. With previous experience of the solution, Sarah knew Eclipses Proclaim Personal Injury Case Management system could improve case handling and increase the quality of client service, without needing to employ a full team of support staff.

Additionally, Proclaims inherent flexibility means the system can be tailored  entirely in-house - to suit SNS Solicitors, and any area of personal injury work.

Sarah Singh, Director of SNS Solicitors, comments:
We need to be able to continually develop our services in order to meet the needs of our clients, and the dynamic personal injury sector. With previous experience of Proclaim, I knew it was the right legal software for us  geared to streamlining the entire case handling process, and eliminating administration time, its perfect in enabling a new start-up to offer high quality client service whilst efficiently increasing case volume.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/SNS-Solicitors-offers-high-quality-service-with-Eclipse



Keywords (optional):

eclipse, solicitors, legal-technology, case-management, software, law,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/08/2016 - 18:44
Language: English
News-ID 511777
Character count: 2048
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 08/12/2016

Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Computer & Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.785
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 175


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z