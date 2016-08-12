Fear of Downtime Top Reason Companies Delay Data Migration

New Vision Solutions eBook shows 43% of U.S. businesses experienced costly system shutdowns in last migration

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Approximately four out of 10 (43%) U.S. companies suffered resource-draining system downtime during their most recent data migrations, according to a new eBook from Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions.

In the eBook "" concerns about downtime top a list of six primary reasons why companies delay migrations. Next on the list are (in order) lack of resources, lack of a plan, lack of expertise, lack of management support or mandate, and costs related to migration.

The eBook also reveals:

Two out of three (66%) companies have delayed their data migration plans in the past

57% said their most recent migration required 25 hours or more of extra work time, and 40% report staff were forced to work overtime during the weekend

70% admit to never analyzing the cost of downtime

These and other insights into the key data migration challenges companies face today are the result of a Vision Solutions survey of 953 IT professionals, of whom:

83% plan, manage or administer IT

85% have either primary responsibility or share responsibility for migration

93% have at least five years of experience and 79 percent have at least 10 years

"From our dialogue with top IT professionals across the nation, it's clear that while these experts know that data migrations are mission-critical, many of them wait longer than they should to perform them," said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions.

The complete eBook is available for complimentary download in the or directly at: .

Vision Solutions is a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions -- high availability, disaster recovery, migration and data sharing -- for IBM Power Systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Vision to protect and modernize their environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Visit visionsolutions.com and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Nick Olsen

