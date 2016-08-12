San Francisco Start-Up Shift Announces California Car Giveaway

Entries accepted until December 18, Winner to be announced December 19 on Facebook

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- , a peer-to-peer online marketplace revolutionizing the $750B used car industry, has announced its California Car Giveaway contest. It is a thank you to Californians for making Shift the Bay Area's leading seller of used cars. The winner will receive any car listed on Shift's online marketplace for $15k or less, or can apply $15k to the purchase price of any Shift car they choose.* California residents interested in entering can visit the .

"It was just less than two years ago that we started helping Shift customers buy and sell their cars and offering them a better product than the traditional alternative for less money," said . "We are delighted to now be the leading car seller in the Bay Area, and this is our way of saying thank you."

Shift, which launched in 2014, uses technology to take the hassle and guesswork out of buying and selling a car. Its comprehensive concierge service and Car Enthusiast model offers benefits including free on-demand test drives, on-site appraisals and car pick-up. Sellers are guaranteed a minimum sale price for their vehicle, and earn, on average, thousands more through Shift than by selling through traditional dealers. Buyers pay, on average, thousands less than the dealership retail price. Shift currently operates in San Francisco, Los Angeles and the DC metro area.

Shift has raised more than $73.8 million in total funding, with $23.8M in its Series A round, led by DFJ and Highland Capital, and $50M in Series B financing, led by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners.

Shift Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco-based company rethinking the experience of car ownership. The company has created a new kind of peer-to-peer marketplace that takes the hassle and guesswork out of buying or selling a car. From getting the car ready for sale to managing inquiries and handling test drives, Shift saves sellers time while helping them to secure the best price for their car. Buyers have access to Shift's fleet of knowledgeable Car Enthusiasts who deliver on-demand test drives and white glove service without any pushy sales tactics. Plus, Shift's 200-point inspection and five-day money back guarantee ensure you can purchase with confidence.

*You must be a California resident over the age of 18 to win. We'll announce the winner on December 19th on our Facebook page. Good luck!

