Raciel V. Perez Joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank

(firmenpresse) - BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Raciel V. Perez, Senior Vice President, Senior Underwriter, Credit Administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Mr. Perez is responsible for structuring and underwriting loans in the wealth management and commercial and industrial (C&I) divisions of the Bank.

Mr. Perez joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank with 30 years of financial services experience previously serving as Senior Credit Officer, Director, Credit Risk Management at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, New York, New York where he was primarily responsible for decisioning credit requests for the North American Private Bank division. Additionally, he was a key contributor to the risk system development, outlining system requirements for ongoing collateral monitoring, and credit exposure and portfolio measurement metrics. Prior to that he served as Senior Credit Transactor of the Global Private Banking Group at HSBC Bank USA and formerly held senior underwriting, credit, marketing and auditing roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Citigroup in New York City.

A resident of New York City, Raciel is fluent in Spanish and holds an MBA from Fordham University.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.77 billion as of September 30, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

