Brandywine Homes to Build 586-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Escondido

3.2-Acre Development Will Include Four Custom Homes

(firmenpresse) - ESCONDIDO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- announced today that it has purchased 3.2 acres of vacant land at 2319 Cranston Drive in Escondido's Kit Carson neighborhood and will build 586 self-storage units totaling on 1.74 acres and four custom homes on 12,602- to 14,000-square-foot lots. This is Brandywine's first ground-up self-storage development project.

"We're excited about moving into a new, up-and-coming arena of real estate with this project," said Mark Whitehead, principal in charge of construction for Brandywine. "We chose this property because of its convenient location with easy accessibility for many residents, and we're confident it will add value to the neighborhood."

With housing developments to the north and east and commercial centers surrounding it, the self-storage project will consist of two contemporary stucco buildings totaling 78,067 square feet is broken down as follows: a 66,831-square-foot two-story building over a basement and an 11,236-square-foot one-story facility. The development will include 24 parking spaces with loading areas, six-foot-high masonry screen/noise walls along the eastern and southern boundaries, and a six-foot-high masonry block wall and wrought-iron fencing along the western boundary. Ornamental landscaping will include a 20-foot landscape buffer along property boundaries adjacent to residents.

Escondido is located in San Diego County's North County region, 30 miles northeast of Downtown San Diego, Calif. The city is growing at a rapid rate and is one of the oldest cities in San Diego.

Brandywine Homes is a private homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed over 60 communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. . Social media: , , , and

