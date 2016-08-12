Zywie Receives the Two Top Awards for Innovation at Health IT Leadership Summit

Next-Generation Remote Cardiac Monitoring Solution Revolutionizing Decades-Old Solution

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- , a medtech company that uses technology to improve the early detection and precise remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), was honored as the winner of the Intel Innovation Award competition and was also named Startup Company of the Year by the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

The Intel Innovation Award recognizes companies developing leading-edge technology and unique approaches to improving health, as well as healthcare delivery and processes. "This year's entries were very competitive, showing how technology can improve virtually every aspect of healthcare," said Intel Industry Sales Director Dan Rivera. "Zywie's commercialization of an innovative technology that has actually saved lives won over the judges."

Zywie also received the prestigious Phoenix Award as Startup Company of the Year. "The Metro Atlanta Chamber Bioscience-Health IT Leadership Council is pleased to recognize Zywie as the Startup Company of the Year recipient," said Robert Hendricks, SVP and CIO/CTO of McKesson Technology Solutions and chair of MAC's Bioscience-Health IT Leadership Council. "By creating a team dedicated to innovation, Zywie's next generation technology solution is helping physicians work in a more timely, accurate and cost-effective way."

The Phoenix Award represents the iconic "rising from the ashes" of the Phoenix -- a symbol of strength, tenacity and leadership. Each year, four awards are presented by the Metro Atlanta Chamber in the following categories: Start-up Company of the Year, Emerging Company of the Year, Hospital of the Year and Community Leader of the Year.

"We were excited to be one of the four finalists for the Intel Innovation Award, but I never dreamed we would win and receive the Phoenix Award," said Latha Ganeshan, President and CEO at Zywie. "It is so gratifying to know that we are helping physicians provide better patient care every day. Receiving these honors for our work is amazing, and I'm incredibly grateful to both the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Intel Award judges. My hope is that this recognition helps us bring the solution to more physicians and their patients."

Zywie is revolutionizing cardiac remote monitoring with its innovative solution that improves patient care and value to the physician.

About die of heart disease in the United States every year -- that's . With the growing number of CVD patients every year, a better system needed to be created to support not only these ever increasing numbers but also to provide a better tool for physicians and their staff.

Zywie helps physicians efficiently and accurately diagnose and treat their patients' many heart-related problems. ZywiePro, the next-generation cardiac remote monitoring solution, leverages mobile and cloud technology to facilitate detection of cardiovascular arrhythmias in patients in a more timely, accurate and cost-effective manner than alternative monitoring solutions allow. By giving physicians detailed diagnostic insight into the cardiovascular health of their patients, ZywiePro empowers physicians to provide more personalized and effective patient care.

Zywie (z?-wee) is a medtech company focused on the early detection and precise remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's end-to-end platform, the ZywiePro solution, uses FDA cleared technology to provide physicians with a trusted, cost-effective solution for remote electrocardiogram monitoring.

Now in its 7th year, the Health IT Leadership Summit brings together leaders from across the healthcare continuum to discuss how the industry can drive innovation to enable better healthcare delivery to more people at lower cost. Supported by a founding partnership that includes the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia's Health Society, the event offers attendees a full day of informational sessions, innovative exhibits, and networking opportunities. Key presentation topics focus on interoperability, IT security, clinical applications, and funding.

More information:

