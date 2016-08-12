Cub Energy Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: KUB) announces that the Board of Directors has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares of Cub to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each optionee will be entitled to exercise the options granted at a price of $0.08 per share. The term of the options granted is for a period of ten years from date of grant and subject to an eighteen month vesting period with one-third of the grants vesting every six months. The options were granted pursuant to Cub's stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KUB) is an upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of producing oil and gas assets within a high pricing environment.

For further information please contact us or visit our website:

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Cub believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable; however, there can be no assurance those expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Ukraine, the Black Sea Region and globally; political unrest and security concerns in Ukraine; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the prices of natural gas; governmental regulation of the natural gas industry, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance which can reduce production or cause production to be shut in or delayed; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for natural gas; liabilities inherent in natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the natural gas industry; failure to realise the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking information contained in this news release. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Mikhail Afendikov

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(713) 677-0439





Patrick McGrath

Chief Financial Officer

(713) 577-1948





More information:

http://www.cubenergyinc.com/



PressRelease by

Cub Energy Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 511805

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cub Energy Inc.

Stadt: HOUSTON, TEXAS





Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease