Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BCF) announced today that Class A Non-Voting shareholders and Class B Non-Voting shareholders have unanimously passed two resolutions as outlined in the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders dated November 14, 2016. The resolutions were as follows:

For information about the resolutions, view the Management information circular posted November 16, 2016 on .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

