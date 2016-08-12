Australian Childrenâs Author Lillian Bell: Writes In Secret

One of the greatest challengers for all writers is getting their books not only published but known

(firmenpresse) - ItÂÂs hard to believe that a childrenÂÂs author could go to all the effort and write 10 books and still not be known for her work. This is exactly what happened to Lillian Bell and she is not alone. Writing in secret is the best description..



Lillian Bell says ÂÂItÂÂs like writing a book, wrapping it up and placing it in a box at the back of the store. The store is in a large city, down a narrow laneway with no street signage, and no signage on the building. This is true of most artists, its like they are performing in secret, hidden away from view.ÂÂ http://lillianbellbooks.com/about/



One of the greatest challengers for all writers is getting their books not only published but known, finding their tribe, so to speak. Because at the end of the day it is about finding people, finding those individuals that love the story. This is where self promotion enters into the mix, and where most writers struggle with the marketing process.



Lillian Bell says ÂÂThe creative loop is very powerful, and can be all consuming but at some point, the business hat must come out of the box, and strategies planned, along with marketing the book to be successful, after allÂÂ¦ the word needs to get out.ÂÂ



Most people are intrigued by a success story, J.K. Rowling being the ultimate rags to riches story. However most writers will never get close to such success, and a lot of this depends on many factors, including their genre and what is trending at the time.



None the less, to achieve success, it wonÂÂt happen if the book, painting or singing voice is wrapped up neatly in a box, in the back room of a store, down a dark lane in a big city.



With that being said, no longer is Lillian writing in secret, her books are available worldwide through Amazon and her latest Book ÂÂWhere are the Christmas BellsÂÂ is now available in soft cover and on Kindle.





More information:

http://www.lillianbellbooks.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lillian Bell Books

http://www.lillianbellbooks.com

PressRelease by

Lillian Bell Books

Requests:

+61410465242

Date: 12/08/2016 - 23:00

Language: English

News-ID 511812

Character count: 2049

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lillian Bell Books

Ansprechpartner: Lillian Bell

Stadt: Elanora



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 08/12/2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease