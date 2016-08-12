BlackBerry Unveils Comprehensive Mobile-Security Platform for the Enterprise of Things

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) (TSX: BB), a global software leader in securing, connecting and mobilizing enterprises, unveiled its mobile-native approach to security with the launch of a comprehensive platform designed for the Enterprise of Things. BlackBerry's new platform is designed to be the foundation that drives the company's ongoing move to software, is cloud enabled and addresses the entire enterprise from endpoint to endpoint. This platform completes the integration of the company's prior acquisitions of key technologies such as Good Technology, WatchDox, AtHoc and Encription.

Data breaches and cybersecurity threats are some of the biggest roadblocks to realizing the greatest potential of the Enterprise of Things, which BlackBerry defines as the network of intelligent connections and endpoints within the enterprise that enable products to move from sketch to scale. It is a collection of devices, computers, sensors, trackers, equipment and other "things" that communicate with each other to enable smart product development, distribution, marketing and sales.

"Businesses must be able to confidentially and reliably transmit sensitive data between endpoints to keep people, information and goods safe," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry is uniquely qualified to address this emerging market now because of our deep experience, industry leadership and ongoing product innovation that addresses future business needs."

The totality of the BlackBerry solution is called BlackBerry Secure and is grounded in the company's mobile software security platform. It helps companies manage and secure their mobile devices and connected things and secures communications for all messaging and file types - ultimately opening up new markets for BlackBerry where multiple endpoint mobile security management and applications are critical. For example, BlackBerry's platform helps to prevent hackers from penetrating devices and computers, provide intelligence for highly secure supply chain communications, ensure patient confidentiality in healthcare and safeguard assets in the financial industry.

Chen added, "Our customers' investments are protected because this foundational platform is not only compatible with our current products and third-party software like Microsoft Office 365, but is also 'future-proofed' to address upcoming capabilities such as messaging and analytics. It allows customers to build their own apps, workflows and business processes, and will be compatible with future applications and cloud-based systems because we have plans to expand the platform's features, market segments it supports, and our entire partner ecosystem."

In addition to more than 80 security certifications, BlackBerry recently ranked the highest in all six use cases of Gartner's "Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management" report. The company's heritage in security has led to the following products that meet the highest security and regulatory requirements, accelerate key business processes and reduce total cost of ownership - ultimately giving organizations complete confidence in their endpoint management:

As part of BlackBerry's platform, the company is launching a new portfolio of business-class applications designed for the mobile-first work environment. Available in January, the apps outlined below are simple for IT to deploy and provide a seamless experience across smartphones, tablets and PCs:

BlackBerry's enterprise app and channel ecosystem continues to grow with an expanding roster of partners like Zimperium, Polaris, Swyft, Acronis and ISEC7. For more information on BlackBerry's platform and core capabilities available today, please visit:

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used herein, words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry Limited in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of BlackBerry's Annual Information Form, which is included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F (copies of which filings may be obtained at or ). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

