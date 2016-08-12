Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Results of Annual Redemption

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- (TSX: ERM) ("Eclipse") announces that as of December 7, 2016, the expiry date for submitting Class A Shares to the annual redemption, the number of Class A Shares submitted for redemption exceeds the expected maximum number of Class A Shares that may be redeemed, which is 15% of the average number of Class A Shares outstanding for the 180-day period immediately preceding the December 29, 2016 annual redemption date. As a result, Eclipse will redeem Class A Shares submitted for redemption and not withdrawn or revoked, on a pro-rata basis such that each shareholder will receive approximately 82.7% of their total shares submitted for redemption in cash.

The Class A Share redemption payment will be made on January 16, 2017, and prior to that time, Class A shares submitted but not redeemed (due to the proration described above) will be returned to client accounts. The redemption price per Class A Share will be equal to the net asset value per Class A Share, less any costs associated with the redemption including commissions and other such costs, if any, related to the liquidation of any portion of the portfolio that is required to fund the redemption.

Eclipse will announce in early January 2017 the final details of the pro-rata redemption.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation ("MCAP") originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $60 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about Eclipse. You can find more detailed information about Eclipse in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to Eclipse, to the future outlook of Eclipse and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation

