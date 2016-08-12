Tree Island Steel Ltd. Announces New Appointment to Its Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2017, Mr. Joe Downes will be appointed to its Board of Directors.

Joe Downes is retired Senior Vice President of Leggett and Platt, Inc. ("L&P"), an NYSE listed diversified manufacturer headquartered in the USA. During a 38-year career with L&P he held various sales and operating management positions culminating as President of the Industrial Materials Segment in the last fourteen years prior to retirement. The Industrial Materials Segment consisted of a steel mill producing wire rod, four wire producing facilities, three wire fabricating companies, one distribution company and an Aerospace Tubular products Unit with plants in the US, France and the UK. Mr. Downes has served as an officer and board member of American Wire Producers Association and Wire Association International.

"We are delighted to have Joe Downes join the Board of Tree Island Steel," said Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His strong industry experience will be extremely valuable as Tree Island continues to grow and expand its markets in the US."

With the appointment of Mr. Downes, Tree Island Steel's Board of Directors will consist of eight directors: Amar S. Doman, Dale R. MacLean, Michael Fitch, Sam Fleiser, Theodore A. Leja, Harry Rosenfeld, Peter Bull, and Joe Downes.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction, agricultural, and other applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, TI Wire, and Tough Strand brand names.

Contacts:



Tree Island Steel Ltd.

Nancy Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 523-4587





http://www.treeisland.com



Tree Island Steel Ltd.

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tree Island Steel Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





