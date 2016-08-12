InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Declares 46th Consecutive Annual Dividend

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT: IHT) ("IHT") declared a dividend of $0.01 per share payable on January 27, 2017 to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2017. With an uninterrupted 46 year dividend history, IHT has consistenly paid dividends since the formation of the Trust in 1971.
With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance due to numerous risks and uncertainties and are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe our current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained.
