       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Declares 46th Consecutive Annual Dividend

ID: 511820
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT: IHT) ("IHT") declared a dividend of $0.01 per share payable on January 27, 2017 to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2017. With an uninterrupted 46 year dividend history, IHT has consistenly paid dividends since the formation of the Trust in 1971.

For more information, visit .

With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance due to numerous risks and uncertainties and are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe our current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained.

For more information visit or .



More information:
http://https://www.ibchotels.com



Keywords (optional):

innsuites-hospitality-trust,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/08/2016 - 22:19
Language: English
News-ID 511820
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Stadt: PHOENIX, AZ


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.788
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 238


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z