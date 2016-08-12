Inscape Announces New Business Unit Structure

(firmenpresse) - HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Madan Bhayana, Chairman of Inscape Corporation Ltd. (TSX: INQ), has announced the following organizational changes, effective immediately. After an in-depth business review, the Inscape Board has created two operating business units:

"Each of these business units requires a different set of capabilities to maximize their potential," said Madan Bhayana, Chairman. "As the West Elm Workspace business grows rapidly, we must ensure that the organization is effectively structured with strong, focused leadership."

Jim Stelter has been appointed President of the West Elm Workspace with Inscape business unit. Since joining Inscape in January 2014, Jim has been instrumental in creating and implementing our Strategic Plan, most importantly delivering on the core pillars of distribution, topline growth and margin improvement. As President, Jim is responsible for delivering our aggressive business goals with our valued partner, West Elm. In addition, Jim will continue to be involved in the organization's overall business to ensure achievement of our 3 Year Strategic Plan and Inscape's business goals, notably the distribution expansion via our partnership with Workspace Interiors by Office Depot in the U.S. and Workspace Interiors by Grand & Toy in Canada.

Brian Mirsky, Board Vice Chair, has assumed the additional role of CEO, Inscape. Brian will focus on sustaining the significantly improved performance of core business through enhancing distribution, accelerating product initiatives that differentiate Inscape, and process improvement. Brian is also responsible for ensuring that both business units leverage each other's capabilities to meet overall corporate objectives. Brian first joined the Inscape board in April, 2008. With decades of experience in leadership, sales and marketing, including four years as President, Campbell Soup Company in Europe, Brian brings valuable experience and perspective to his new role.

"I am excited have these two exceptional individuals leading our organization," said Madan Bhayana.

About Inscape

Inscape has supported the evolution of the workspace since 1888. A versatile portfolio of systems, storage, walls and seating products addresses the diverse needs of today's office with solutions that stand the test of time - built to last and inherently flexible. Dedicated to delivering innovative solutions with care and expertise, Inscape is here to help you make life at work better.

Contacts:



Media Contact:

Michelle Allard

Director, Marketing Communications

905 836 7676 x3368





More information:

http://www.inscapesolutions.com/



PressRelease by

Inscape Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 22:15

Language: English

News-ID 511824

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inscape Corporation

Stadt: HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease