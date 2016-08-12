Southern Home Medical Inc. Announces Clarification of Press Release Dated December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, announced that it is issuing this news release to clarify the information contained in its news release titled "Southern Home Medical Inc. Subsidiary signs a Testing Contract with Coca-Cola East Japan" dated December 1, 2016.

Southern Home Medical Inc. is clarifying the above news release in accord with the request made by Coca-Cola East Japan. The contract and subsequent order was not done directly between SHOM and Coca-Cola East Japan but enacted by an agent who was purchasing product for Coca-Cola East Japan.

SHOM and its Taiwan partners have worked to acquire specific certifications that are required by large companies in Japan and will continue to working with agents securing letter of credits for orders and delivering product.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "We are making this clarification because we did not sign the contract directly with Coca Cola East Japan but we continue working with agents."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

George Chang, CEO Director

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

