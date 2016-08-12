       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces November 2016 Distribution

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of 11.5 cents per unit for November 2016. The distribution will be payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2016 and will be paid on December 30, 2016. The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

Contacts:
Wes Bews
Chief Financial Officer
604-270-1108



More information:
http://www.bostonpizza.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/08/2016
Language: English
News-ID 511829
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


