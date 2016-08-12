       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Enghouse Q4 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter Fiscal 2016 results after market close on Thursday, December 15, 2016.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-416-640-5946

North American Toll- Free: 1-866-233-4585

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at .

Contacts:
Sam Anidjar
Vice President, Corporate Development
Enghouse Systems Limited
Tel: (905) 946-3200
Email:



More information:
http://www.enghouse.com



Date: 12/08/2016 - 23:19
Language: English
