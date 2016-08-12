Enghouse Q4 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter Fiscal 2016 results after market close on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
A conference call to discuss these results will be held:
Friday, December 16, 2016 at 8:45 a.m. EST
The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:
Local/ International: 1-416-640-5946
North American Toll- Free: 1-866-233-4585
This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:
The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at .
Contacts:
Sam Anidjar
Vice President, Corporate Development
Enghouse Systems Limited
Tel: (905) 946-3200
Email:
More information:
http://www.enghouse.com
Enghouse Systems Limited
