LAComfy Discount Furniture Los Angeles Has Initiated Christmas Holiday Sale

LAComfy Discount Furniture Los Angeles has offered their customers Christmas holiday sale, which makes it possible to save 15% with the Christmas15 Promo Code when shopping for the products of the company online.

(firmenpresse) - LAComfy Discount Furniture Los Angeles has offered their customers Christmas holiday sale, which makes it possible to save 15% with the Christmas15 Promo Code when shopping for the products of the company online. Customers, who purchase these products offline, have a chance to get up to 25 % discount. The offer is very convenient and available both for regular customers of the company and those clients, who have made up their mind to shop for high quality furniture on the web.



LAComfy Discount Furniture Los Angeles is a trusted and innovative web-based furniture store, which offers a rich variety of furnishings that meet the contemporary quality standards. The store was created about a year ago and managed to win the attention and popularity with hundreds of satisfied LA customers during this time. The owners of the store consider it one of the newest, most fashionable, contemporary and revolutionary online furniture shops. The goal of the store is not only to sell furniture items of high quality, but also to provide their clients with competitive prices and meet their shopping needs and preferences.



Due to the extensive catalogue of furnishings LAComfy offers at their website, customers have got the chance to choose between various products. To simplify the search, all furniture items have been subdivided into several categories based on the type of furniture and the purposes it is used for. Some of the categories, which are in demand with the customers these days, include Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen and Dining, Office, Kids, Patio, Entry and Hall, Modern, Accessories and Sales. Thus, the choice of products is more than rich at LAComfy. This contributes to the popularity of the online store and quick growth of their customer base.



Apart from the rich selection of furniture items and accessories, LAComfy offers a number of benefits to its customers. Thus, clients may choose any characteristics of furnishings they are going to order (size, color, shape etc.). The shop cooperates with reputable manufacturers from Italy, USA, China, Malaysia etc., which ensures the top-notch quality of products they sell. What appeals to the majority of customers is the price-quality correlation. LAComfy regularly offers discounts, bonuses, loyalty programs, price reductions and other benefits that can help save the customers budgets and provide them with high-end furnishings to meet their design preferences and requirements. The recent Thanksgiving sale offer is only one of the discounts they provide on a regular basis.





The online furniture store offers round-the-clock customer support and employs a team of specialists, who apply individual approach to each client and are eager to provide any kind of assistance. Finally, they offer quick and on time delivery option, which implies delivering purchases to the customers homes within 3 working days only. Comfort, convenience, impressive quality, accessible price, helpful support, customer-oriented service  what else can you expect from an online store? We promise to advance, extend and make your purchases even more precious, and cooperation with us more pleasant, - underline the owners of the store.



For more information, please, feel free to visit https://lacomfy.com/



About the Company:



LAComfy is a reputable online store selling high quality furniture and accessories. The store was launched in 2015 and has won nice reputation and popularity with the LA residents. They aim at expanding their business and plan to open new showrooms in California in the nearest future. The online store regularly introduces special offers, discounts and bonuses to ensure the best shopping experience their customers may get when buying trendy furniture. LAComfy has a rich catalogue of products, which involves all types of furniture for living rooms, kids rooms, bedrooms, patios, offices, halls, kitchens etc. They employ skilled and trained specialists ready to help customers solve their problems. The online furniture store is available 24/7.



Contact Info:

Address: 1353 E Colorado Street, Glendale, 91205, USA

Tel.: 818-900-4646

Fax: 818-900-4646

E-mail: admin(at)lacomfy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lacomfyfurniture

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Lacomfy-los-angeles-discount-furniture

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lacomfystore

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/lacomfy/

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/lacomfy-discount-furniture-glendale-5

Website: https://lacomfy.com/





