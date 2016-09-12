LaptopRepairMumbai.net Launches New Emergency Laptop Repair Service in Mumbai

Laptop Repair Mumbai has defied convention with the release of its new emergency laptop repair service. Further information can be found at http://laptoprepairmumbai.net
(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Laptop Repair Mumbai finally announced the beginning of its new emergency laptop and computer repair service, which has been in development since few months. The main aim is to save people hours of time by repairing laptops in a shorter period of time... but it does so, with a difference.
Jennish Shah, Head of Marketing at LaptopRepairMumbai.net, says: "We wanted to try something new with this emergency laptop repair service. Anyone familiar with the Laptop Repair market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to charge customers an excessive amount for no good reason. This is a problem because people don't deserve to pay more than they have to!"
"So as a welcome breath of fresh air, LaptopRepairMumbai.net will instead absolutely guarantee a top-notch job or their money back. Laptop Repair Mumbai chose to make this move because we're an ethical company, something we believe people of Mumbai needs more of."
Jennish Shah also said "We want to give our customers more confidence and peace of mind. With our new emergency laptop repair service, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel like they've made the right choice when using our service. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."
LaptopRepairMumbai.net has been in business for for enough years to know how to create a great service, being established in December 30, 2006. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to become the best laptop repair company in Mumbai.
This isn't the first time LaptopRepairMumbai.net has defied convention either. In 2014 they caused a stir when they gave 50% of the profits to charity.
The new laptop and desktop PC repair service is set to launch January 01, 2017. To find out more about the service and Laptop Repair Mumbai, it's possible to visit http://laptoprepairmumbai.net
More information:
http://laptoprepairmumbai.net
Laptop Repair Mumbai
http://laptoprepairmumbai.net
+917400316844
Date: 12/09/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 511839
Character count: 2112
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Laptop Repair Mumbai
Ansprechpartner: Jennish Shah
Stadt: Mumbai
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 08/12/2016
Number of hits: 83
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.792
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|251
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.