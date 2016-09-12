LaptopRepairMumbai.net Launches New Emergency Laptop Repair Service in Mumbai

Laptop Repair Mumbai has defied convention with the release of its new emergency laptop repair service. Further information can be found at http://laptoprepairmumbai.net

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Laptop Repair Mumbai finally announced the beginning of its new emergency laptop and computer repair service, which has been in development since few months. The main aim is to save people hours of time by repairing laptops in a shorter period of time... but it does so, with a difference.



Jennish Shah, Head of Marketing at LaptopRepairMumbai.net, says: "We wanted to try something new with this emergency laptop repair service. Anyone familiar with the Laptop Repair market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to charge customers an excessive amount for no good reason. This is a problem because people don't deserve to pay more than they have to!"



"So as a welcome breath of fresh air, LaptopRepairMumbai.net will instead absolutely guarantee a top-notch job or their money back. Laptop Repair Mumbai chose to make this move because we're an ethical company, something we believe people of Mumbai needs more of."



Jennish Shah also said "We want to give our customers more confidence and peace of mind. With our new emergency laptop repair service, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel like they've made the right choice when using our service. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."



LaptopRepairMumbai.net has been in business for for enough years to know how to create a great service, being established in December 30, 2006. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to become the best laptop repair company in Mumbai.



This isn't the first time LaptopRepairMumbai.net has defied convention either. In 2014 they caused a stir when they gave 50% of the profits to charity.



The new laptop and desktop PC repair service is set to launch January 01, 2017. To find out more about the service and Laptop Repair Mumbai, it's possible to visit http://laptoprepairmumbai.net





Laptop Repair Mumbai

http://laptoprepairmumbai.net

Laptop Repair Mumbai

+917400316844

Firma: Laptop Repair Mumbai

Ansprechpartner: Jennish Shah

Stadt: Mumbai



