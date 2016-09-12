Aitoc Has Released a New Version of the Advanced Permissions Module for Magento

Aitoc has announced the release of the new version of the Advanced Permissions module for Magento. The extension is compatible with Magento 1.9.3 / SUPEE-8788 patch.

(firmenpresse) - Aitoc has announced the release of the new version of the Advanced Permissions module for Magento. The extension is compatible with Magento 1.9.3 / SUPEE-8788 patch. The module is easy to install and helps simplify the process of managing online Magento stores. Thousands of users have already tested magento advanced permissions and point out versatile benefits the extension offers.



Aitoc is a leading provider of Magento custom solutions, which has been working on the development of contemporary Magento extensions to simplify the process of creating online stores. Aitoc was founded in 2001 and has been involved in Magento web development since the launch of the eCommerce platform. The new module ensures extended magento catalog permissions and is currently available at https://www.aitoc.com/en/magentomods_advanced_permissions.html . It is also possible to set different sub-admin rights level in Magento online stores and control the actions of sub-admins through magento restrict access that is available at website or store view levels.



Apart from that, the new extension allows setting magento user permissions as well as product editing permissions, which is very convenient for the owners of online stores created on the basis of this eCommerce platform. The companys clients can make use of such features as disabling products tabs for sub-admins, specifying product attributes that are available to them, hiding these attributes in case of necessity, controlling product editing actions. These features make the advanced extension very convenient and time-saving for the clients of the company.



The same Advanced Permissions Module is also available for Magento 2 at https://www.aitoc.com/en/magento_2_advanced_permissions.html . The extension gives different permission levels to sub-admin Magento 2 users, limit their access on Store View, Website and Category levels and prevent them from deleting and editing products. This is a convenient and reasonable offer as well.





About the Company:



Aitoc is a world-leading provider of custom solutions for Magento. It is one of the few companies that have been creating Magento extensions since the very launch of the eCommerce platform. The company was created in 2001 and has been cooperating with Magento since 2009  the time, when they have developed the first collection of modules for Magento. Since that time, they have created over 100 Magento extensions and completed more than 800 successful projects. Over 20000 clients from more than 100 countries of the world are satisfied with the extensions developed by the company.



