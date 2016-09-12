Global IT-as-a-Service Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 31.0% during 2014-2019

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 9, 2016: A recent forecast report has been added to the vast archive of report offerings belonging to Market Research Hub (MRH). This research study is titled as Global IT-as-a-service (ITaaS) Market 2015-2019, and has been prepared using in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the market landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. Research analysts have forecasted the Global IT-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 31.0 % over the period 2014-2019.



The report firstly explains the ITaaS technology market overview during 2014-2019 in the global sector. It is an IT delivery method which provides an enterprise with the required amount of hardware, software and support. In this context, IT includes all of the technologies for creating, storing, exchanging, and using business data. ITaaS is basically designed to solve the challenges with current-state architectural approach to providing IT resources in a business friendly way. Nowadays, companies have been using the ITaaS model to rise the usage of virtualization as it is not limited to cloud computing technology models such as Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS). There are various benefits linked with the ITaaS model such as the simplification and standardization of products and services delivered by IT, reduces cost of consumption, increases IT efficiency & improved financial transparency which further leads to an increase in business liveliness and flexibility at the same time.



Geographically, key regions covered in the report are APAC, EMEA and Americas. In addition to this, key countries focused in the report are UK and US. The report further analyzed that, increased demand for ITaaS from the public sector is one of the key trends in the market. Moreover, the financial crisis has forced many governmental organizations to think in terms of reducing IT-related expenses. Further, the report also states about the major challenges faced by the market i.e. issues related to data security. It happens because end-users across the industry verticals are concerned about the data security policies that govern the cloud-based solutions of vendors.



The report also lists key vendors operating in the market and their details along with market share analysis of the global Iaas, Saas and Paas markets. Key vendors include:



Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

IBM

HP

Rackspace



Some other prominent vendors are Akamai, AT&T, Cherwell Software, Sunguard, Cloud9, FinnacialForce.com, GoGrid, Citrix Systems, SalesForce.Com, SAP and others.







