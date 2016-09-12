Beverly Hills CoolSculpting Provider Offers Amazing Results

The Spa on Rodeo is a Beverly Hills CoolSculpting provider that offers amazing results for their patients. The spa offers a wide range of spa services on the famed Rodeo Drive in the heart of Beverly Hills.

(firmenpresse) - Beverly Hills CoolSculpting provider, The Spa on Rodeo, offers unbelievable results for patients that use this state-of-the-art procedure. CoolSculpting is the only FDA approved fat freezing treatment available on the market. IT is a non-invasive procedure that aims to eliminate stubborn fat areas all over the body. There is no surgery, no downtime and no recovery. Beverly Hills CoolSculpting is so easy and painless that many patients will read a book or even sleep while they are undergoing the treatment.



Several years ago, scientists at Harvard Univeristy noticed that when kids eat popsicles, some will develop dimples in their cheeks. They soon realized that the cold from the popsicles was eliminating small pockets of fat in their cheeks, thus creating a dimple. It didnt take them long to discover that they could use this science, on a much larger scale, to help people eliminate unwanted fat deposits on throughout their body. The Beverly Hills CoolSculpting procedure can help patients do just that.



During the Beverly Hills CoolSculpting procedure, the super cooling technology will target fat cells and eliminate them while leaving the surrounding desired tissues untouched. The body will then dispel the fat cells through its normal processes in the coming weeks. Beverly Hills CoolSculpting is painless, effective and long-lasting. The Spa on Rodeo develops customized treatment plans for their customers so that everyone gets the desired results they are looking for.



About The Spa on Rodeo



The Spa on Rodeo is a full-service day spa that offers a wide range of spa treatments. Their Beverly Hills CoolSculpting service is perfect for those that are looking to target stubborn fat areas. For more information about this new procedure or to book a consultation, call (424) 284-8040 or visit our website: http://www.thespaonrodeo.com/ . The Spa on Rodeo is located at 421 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and they happily serve the greater Los Angeles area.





Media Contact:

Amy S.

Company Name: The Spa on Rodeo

Phone Number: 424.284.8040

Address: Beverly Hills, CA

Email: social(at)thespaonrodeo.com





More information:

http://www.thespaonrodeo.com



