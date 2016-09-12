Gemalto to acquire 3M's Identity Management Business

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Transaction includes 3M Cogent Inc., Document Reader and Secure Materials

Businesses



* This strategic acquisition rounds out Gemalto Government Programs offering

by adding biometric technology and ideally positions the Company to provide

solutions for the promising commercial biometrics market

* The purchase price of US$850 million will be financed with cash and existing

credit facilities

* Closing is expected to occur in the first half of 2017

* This acquisition will be accretive to adjusted Earnings Per Share from the

first year on a pro-forma basis





Amsterdam, December 9, 2016 at 02:30am - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO),

the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has entered into

agreements to acquire 3M's Identity Management Business for US$850 million.

3M's Identity Management Business is comprised of 3M Cogent Inc., which provides

a full spectrum of biometric solutions with a focus in civil identification,

border control and law enforcement, and 3M's Document Reader and Secure

Materials Businesses.



Headquartered in the United States and present on 3 continents, 3M's Identity

Management Business is a trusted partner to governments, law enforcement, border

control and civil identification bodies worldwide. It offers world-class

biometric based end-to-end solutions enabling identity verification and user-

friendly authentication. 3M's Identity Management experienced and highly-skilled

team of approximately 450 experts has developed proven biometrics algorithms

(finger, face, iris, etc.) and is at the forefront of innovation with the latest

multi-modal biometric solutions. Annual revenue of the business is approximately

US$215M and profit from operations at US$58M[1].



As Gemalto pursues its expansion and prepares for the future, this acquisition



both completes Gemalto Government Programs offer by in-sourcing biometric

technology and ideally positions the Company to provide solutions for the

promising commercial biometrics market. Our combined offers and experience in

the Public sector to manage the enrolment, identification of individuals, flow

of passengers and border control should contribute to stronger national

security. On the commercial side, as online and mobile transactions grow, new

forms of multi-factor authentication and identification are needed to complement

physical ID documents. Combining market access and technologies from 3M's

Identity Management Business and Gemalto will allow trusted national identities

and strong biometric authentication to develop throughout the digital economy.



Once the acquisition is completed, 3M's Identity Management Business will become

part of Gemalto Government Programs business which recorded a revenue of ?391

million in 2015.



The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2017,

after approval from the relevant regulatory and anti-trust authorities and

employee consultation where required. After the acquisition is completed,

Gemalto will retain a strong financial structure with a net debt/adjusted EBITDA

ratio below 1.5. The transaction will be accretive to adjusted Earnings Per

Share. As part of our long term strategy and the development of this core

technology across our businesses, the acquired business revenue is expected to

grow at +10% CAGR with EBITDA margins above 20% by 2020.



"Gemalto is delighted to welcome new members to its international team. 3M's

Identity Management Business and Gemalto perfectly fit, solving authentication

and identity management pain points across our customer segments, creating

immediate increased differentiation and offering additional long term growth

perspectives", said Philippe Vallée, Gemalto CEO.







Live Audio Webcast and Conference call



Gemalto presentation on this announcement will be webcast in English today at

3pm Amsterdam and Paris time

(2pm London time and 9am New York time).



This listen-only live audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session will

be accessible from our Investor Relations web site:



www.gemalto.com/investors



Questions will be taken by way of conference call. Investors and financial

analysts wishing to ask questions should join the presentation by dialing:



(UK) +44 203 367 9454 or (US) +1 855 402 7761 or (FR)

+33 1 7077 0943



The accompanying presentation slide set is also available for download on our

Investor Relations web site.



Replays of the presentation and Q&A session will be available in webcast format

on our Investor Relations web site approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of

the presentation. Replays will be available for one year.













|Investor Relations |Corporate Communication |Media Relations Agency

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

| | |

|Winston Yeo |Isabelle Marand |Suzanne Bakker

| | |

|M.: +33 6 2947 0814 |M.: +33 6 1489 1817 |M. : +31 6 1136 8659

| | |

|winston.yeo(at)gemalto.com |isabelle.marand(at)gemalto.com|suzanne.bakker(at)citigateff.nl

| | |

|

|

|Sébastien Liagre

|M.: +33 6 1751 4467

|sebastien.liagre(at)gemalto.com

|









About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit



www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.









This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange or

the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange any securities of Gemalto.



This communication contains certain statements that are neither reported

financial results nor other historical information and other statements

concerning Gemalto. These statements include financial projections and estimates

and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and

expectations with respect to future operations, events, products and services

and future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by

the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and

similar expressions. These and other information and statements contained in

this communication constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of

applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believes that the

expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable,

investors and security holders are cautioned that forward-looking information

and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are

difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could

cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed

in, or implied or projected by the forward-looking information and statements,

and the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance

or achievements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially

from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this

communication include, but are not limited to: trends in wireless communication

and mobile commerce markets; the Company's ability to develop new technology and

the effects of competing technologies developed; effects of the intense

competition in the Company's main markets; challenges to or loss of intellectual

property rights; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in

its major businesses; ability to develop and take advantage of new software,

platforms and services; profitability of the expansion strategy; effects of

acquisitions and investments; ability of the Company's to integrate acquired

businesses, activities and companies according to expectations; ability of the

Company to achieve the expected synergies from acquisitions; and changes in

global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory

forces. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes

responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking

statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak

only as of the date of this communication and the Company or its representatives

are under no duty, and do not undertake, to update any of the forward-looking

statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results, to

reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise except as required by

applicable law or regulations.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Source: Proforma carve-out unaudited financials based on due diligence - 12

months ending June 2016



Press release (PDF) :

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2063188/774176.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/09/2016 - 02:30

Language: English

News-ID 511847

Character count: 11755

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease